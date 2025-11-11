Google Play will reward your gaming skills in the new Free Fire League

What you need to know

Google Play Games' next league competition is here, offering Android users a chance to earn more Play Points.

The Free Fire League is open now through Nov. 23, and 150 million Play Points are up for grabs.

Gamers get credit for every elimination, which translates to earning more Play Points.

Google introduced league competitions in Google Play Games in September 2025, and its first one, the Subway Surfers League, concluded last month. Now, the company is partnering with the publisher of Free Fire to open up the Free Fire League, available now through Nov. 23. Free Fire has been downloaded over a billion times on Android, and Google is now giving you a chance to earn rewards for playing the popular survival shooter game.

The way leagues work with Google Play Games is simple. By participating and climbing the league leaderboard, gamers will earn Google Play Points. From there, those points can be exchanged for Google Play Credit, or to unlock special items in apps and games. In other words, you can play Free Fire for a limited time to earn credits to pay for your next mobile game on Google Play.

Here's how Google explains the Free Fire League competition: "Compete against other people in the Play community. Play Free Fire, climb the leaderboard, and eliminate the most players in ranked mode to win."

The Free Fire League is open to everyone with a Google Play Games profile in select markets. There are 150 million Play Points up for grabs, and they'll be distributed based on your leaderboard standing. Every elimination in Free Fire counts, whether it's played on Android or PC (with Google Play Games on PC).

You can view the leaderboard here, with the top spot set to earn 5,000 Google Play Points in one go.

What you can do with earned Google Play Points

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Android users can start climbing the leaderboard for a shot at Play Points by opening the Play Points home in the Google Play Store. From there, open the Perks tab and find the Free Fire League. When league play ends later this month, gamers will be able to grab their Play Points and exchange them for rewards.

Aside from in-game items and credits, gamers can climb Play Points levels to get extra perks. There are five levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Reaching higher tiers adds access to exclusive perks, like weekly prize giveaways and premium support.

Free Fire is free to play with in-app purchases, and you can get started earning eliminations and Google Play Points now.