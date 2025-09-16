Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google announced that it's preparing to roll out new prizes and items for Play Points rewards in the U.K.

Over the "next few weeks," U.K. users can expect a team up with Android, YouTube, Chrome, and "top developers" to bring users apparel options and accessories.

Google is also planning to bring access to its Diamond Valley mini-game to U.K. users in November.

Google just announced an upgrade to its Play Points experience for users in the U.K. that aims to give you something to spend those points on.

The Google Play Points rewards program is preparing to receive some notable upgrades "over the next few weeks" and even in the next couple of months for Android users in the U.K. To begin, Google says that it's introducing a new way to "play and win" in the European region in November. U.K. users should expect a revamp to its mini-game, Diamond Valley. In this mini-game, the company says users will need to "search for diamonds and use them for a chance to win prizes."

Such prizes include Pixel devices, "exclusive" merch, bonus points, and more. Not everyone will get access to this in the U.K. simultaneously, as Google states Gold Plus Play Points members will get in on November 3. Additionally, those users can expect a complimentary 500 diamond bonus to celebrate. November 10 is when all users can expect access to Diamond Valley, accessible via your profile icon > Play Points > Join for free.

Facing your more immediate future and rolling out "over the next few weeks" is an upgrade to what Android users in the U.K. can spend their points on.

The post highlights a team-up with Android, YouTube, Chrome, and "top developers" to bring users apparel options, accessories, and more. These new options to spend your Play Points on will be available on its dedicated page once the update arrives.

Play Points rewards is more rewarding

Google Play Points UK | 16x9 | The Point :30 - YouTube Watch On

Google has been slowly improving its Play Points experience for Android users, such as its introduction of the Diamond Valley game last year. Originally, this launched for U.S. users in June 2024, as well as launching for Korean and Japanese users. Hunting for diamonds turns into real-world prizes, as users could exchange those digital gems for Pixel devices, merch, and more. Now, folks in the U.K. can get in on the action for more Google-branded merch.

That update was complemented by another last year, which brought prizes to a weekly rewards system. Gold, Platinum, and Diamond-level users can win Pixel devices, gaming gear, and more through "super weekly prizes" via the Play Points rewards program.