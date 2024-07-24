Google Play Points is handing out Pixel devices and more prizes

What you need to know

Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members can win new Pixel devices, Razer gaming gear, and more through super weekly prizes as part of a new update to the Google Play Points program.

Members in the U.S., UK, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan can check the Play Points perks tab weekly for new rewards.

The Google Play Store also introduces curated "collections," enhanced Play Pass gaming features, and a new comics section with free chapter previews in Japan.

Google announced an upgrade to its Google Play Points program, rolling out new rewards and exclusive perks to celebrate its growing community, starting Wednesday (July 24).

To spice up its Play Points rewards program, the search giant is rolling out "super weekly prizes" for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tier members. These rewards include new Pixel devices and Razer gaming gear, among others.

Initially launching in the United States, Great Britain, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, members can check the Play Points perks tab every week to discover and claim new prizes.

These new updates come after Google expanded Play Points benefits earlier this year, adding exclusive perks and early access to premium content. With a community of over 220 million members, the platform keeps evolving to meet the increasing expectations of its users.

In early July, Google treated Play Points members to an exclusive Pokémon GO Fest upgrade. Now, it is joining forces with Marvel Games and Kabam to bring another special event for members at San Diego Comic-Con.

Silver+ members will score VIP access to the massive 80-foot "Wheel of Champions," giving them the chance to win amazing Marvel collectibles and capture unforgettable photos with popular superheroes and villains.

Fans around the world can swap their points for exclusive Marvel Comics and unique character bundles in the Marvel Contest of Champions game, which are only available on Google Play.

At the same time, the Google Play Store is rolling out new features like curated "collections" showcasing content from your installed apps. Play Pass is also getting more gaming features and a new comics section with free chapter previews is launching in Japan.

Google is also giving users more control over their data privacy with a new feature that lets them exclude certain apps with sensitive information from Play’s personalization algorithms. You can find this option under the “Personalization in Play” setting in the main menu.