What you need to know

Oura adds Pregnancy Insights to track health changes and give guidance to mothers-to-be.

New Perimenopause Check-In offers symptom tracking and personalized health reports.

Pregnancy Insights launches Aug 12, 2025, with Perimenopause Check-In in the U.S. Aug 13.

Oura today announced new features in its app focused entirely on mothers-to-be. During pregnancy, a woman's body goes through transformational changes as it adapts to a growing baby, impacting various health metrics. Many women have no easy way of knowing whether these changes are normal or if they warrant a discussion with a doctor. Oura's new feature aims to address this.

The company unveiled Pregnancy Insights, which helps women track these changes and provides educational content to guide them through each phase of pregnancy. The feature will show new metrics like Gestational Age, along with updated trimester rings and weekly insights on the home card.

A new trend view will display how key metrics, such as temperature trends, resting heart rate (RHR), heart rate variability (HRV), and respiratory rate, change during pregnancy. There's also a Keeping Track system, allowing members to tag symptoms, experiences, and emotions.

Oura says that Readiness, Sleep, Rest Mode, and Recovery Mode insights will now be contextualized for pregnancy, helping women understand why their scores are impacted.

Oura also unveiled its first-ever perimenopause feature

(Image credit: Oura)

In addition to the pregnancy tools, Oura announced Perimenopause Check-In to support women navigating perimenopause. This feature combines self-reported symptoms with wearable data and gives women direct access to healthcare resources within the Oura app.

Users start by answering a survey, after which they receive a personalized assessment of symptoms and overall quality of life. A PDF report summarizing symptoms, biometric trends, and cycle data can be easily shared with healthcare providers.

The Pregnancy Insights feature is available to all Oura app users starting August 12, 2025. The Perimenopause Check-In will be available in the U.S. starting August 13, 2025, with other regions to follow soon.

