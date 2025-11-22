The Oura Ring 4 Ceramic takes my favorite wearable and turns it into a premium statement piece, but is this noticeably thicker smart ring worth the high price? Here are my thoughts on the new Oura Ring 4 model and redesigned Oura app

A year after the Oura Ring 4 launched, the company introduced a new ceramic version of the wearable. As someone who has been using the original titanium version of the ring since it launched in October 2024, I was excited to get my hands on this new, stylish take on the device, which Oura says “is designed to stand up to daily life while blending style and function.”

But it wasn't just the Oura Ring that got a glow-up; the Oura app was recently updated with a new design that gives my Android phone a touch of iOS. Both of these updates highlight how Oura is not just a health and wellness product, but also a lifestyle one, making wearable tech that blends in while also standing out.

The new ceramic ring doesn't come cheap, though, and you'll pay a hefty premium over the cheapest Oura Ring 4 model to get the new material.

After a month of using the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic, is it worth the extra cost, or should you just spring for a cheaper finish?

Pretty in premium

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Oura isn't the first to bring a ceramic finish to its products, and I hope it isn't the last. The Oura Ring 4 Ceramic takes what I think was already a winning design and steps it up a couple of notches with a material that both looks and feels quite premium when compared to the titanium Oura Ring 4.

The new ceramic finish feels incredibly soft to the touch, a stark contrast to the more rigid and titanium finishes. The difference is quite noticeable, particularly with how easily my finger glides across the ring.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

My unit is the Cloud color, which is an off-white hue, although there are three other options to choose from, including Tide (light green) and Petal (light pink). Most are pastels except for the Midnight blue option, which has a deeper hue and is probably my favorite of the lot. Accordi