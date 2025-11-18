Lumia 2 earrings arrive, and they track more than your smartwatch ever could

What you need to know

Lumia 2 launches world’s first smart earrings for tracking health metrics like blood flow and sleep.

Customizable earrings offer multiple styles and finishes, compatible with various earring types using innovative 'SwitchBack' tech.

Earrings provide detailed insights on hydration, diet, and posture, enhancing personal health decisions at only $249.

This is the kind of wearable fashion that I'm rooting for. Fitness trackers that seamlessly blend in with your personal style, that look just like earrings, and the catch is that they're customizable. Lumia unveiled the world's first smart earrings, Lumia 2, that track blood flow to your head, today (Nov. 17).

The company states that the Lumia 2 is made of platinum and titanium and can be worn in several ways, including as Huggie Hoops, Cuffs, and Ball Studs. They're available in six different finishes, including Gold, Silver, and Clear. Furthermore, it can attach to any earring with a push-back using their 'SwitchBack' technology, though this feature is currently awaiting patent approval.

At first, these smart earrings were primarily designed to help individuals with chronic conditions like POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), Long COVID, but now Lumia says it's making its earrings available to the public.

(Image credit: Lumia)

Weighing less than 1 gram and five times smaller than Apple's AirPods, these earrings will be able to track almost everything, like sleep, temperature, cycle, and readiness tracking, much like any other smart watch or smart ring.

“Just as Oura made rings smart, we’ve made earrings smart. Smart Earrings are the ultimate wearable form factor with new capabilities possible only in the ear, unlocking meaningful medical use case potential in a consumer-first form factor,” said Daniel Lee, co-founder and CEO of Lumia.

(Image credit: Lumia)

Tracking gets down to the smallest details - from hydration and diet to posture, movement, and sleep. This earring will connect the dots in your lifestyle choices and how they impact the body to give you insights to make better decisions.

“From seeing how the way you sit affects your blood flow and cognitive performance, to visualizing the consequences of your carb-heavy lunch choice in your post-lunch dip, to seeing how morning exercise can boost your circulation for the rest of the day, the transformative personal revelations have been endless,” Lee added.

Core tech meets all-day wearability

(Image credit: Lumia)

The Lumia 2 smart ring basically integrates the second-gen 'PreciseLight' sensor, processors, battery, and health sensors. The earrings, though sold in pairs, have a "Core" that is worn on the left ear, since it is in the closest proximity to the heart and brain. This enables the capture of health signals unavailable at the wrist or finger.

Additionally, they come with a secure locking system and a swappable battery pack for 24/7 wear, so that users won't have to worry about the battery during sleep, showering, or exercise. These battery packs provide 5-8 days of battery life.

The Lumia 2 is supposedly compatible with both Android and iOS, and is set to launch only in the U.S. and Canada for now, and is priced at $249, with its monthly subscription starting at $9.99.