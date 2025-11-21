I used GameSir's latest budget mobile controller, and it has a lightweight design with hall effect joysticks, all at just $27

There's no doubt that GameSir makes the best mobile gaming controllers; I use my G8 and G8 Plus controllers regularly, and they're brilliant. But if you don't need a full-size controller and are looking to play games on the go, the X5 Lite is a better choice. It is considerably smaller and lighter than the G8 Plus, and as it connects over USB-C, you don't need to worry about the battery running out.

The controller usually costs $35, which is pretty great in its own right. But now, you can get it for just $27 on Amazon, making it one of the most affordable mobile gaming controllers you can buy today.

Save 20% GameSir X5 Lite Mobile Gaming Controller: was $34.99 now $27.99 at Amazon The X5 Lite is the obvious choice if you just need a reliable mobile gaming controller you can take anywhere. It's light, has hall effect joysticks and buttons with good tactility, and accommodates a wide range of phones and tablets.

✅Recommended if: You need a mobile gaming controller that connects over USB-C. The X5 Lite has good build quality, great buttons and triggers, anti-drift joysticks, and is generally a great bargain.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Bluetooth gaming controller.

The X5 Lite comes in at just 135g, making it a great choice as a portable gaming controller. Connecting over USB-C means there's no problem pairing it with just about any Android phone, and I used it with my Pixel 10 Pro XL and Find X9 Pro without any issues. Where the controller has an edge over its costlier siblings is that it easily accommodates phones with huge camera islands, and this in itself made me want to use the X5 Lite more.

It also has an extending bridge that lets you slot in phones and tablets with ease, and the build quality is terrific — I didn't see any problems after three months of use. Interestingly, the controller gets USB-C passthrough charging as well, so you can easily charge your phone while using it. As it connects over USB-C, you can use it with newer iPhones and iPads in addition to Android tablets, and there isn't anything to configure as such.

Coming to the buttons, you get the standard ABXY cluster along with a D pad, hall effect joysticks, and shoulder-mounted triggers, and the buttons have good tactility. The joysticks are easily the best of any mobile controller in this category, and while it is on the smaller side, it isn't uncomfortable to hold in the least — GameSir did a good job in this regard.

Overall, the X5 Lite is a hassle-free mobile gaming controller that excels at the basics. It misses out on some of the extras you get with the X5s or the G8 models, but the fact that it costs just $27 makes it an unbeatable value.