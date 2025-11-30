Sweet jumping Jehoshaphat! My favorite GameSir mobile controller is at its lowest price of all time ahead of Cyber Monday

Level up your mobile games with GameSir's ÜBER-comfortable Bluetooth controller, the G8 Plus. This thing is designed so well that it fits anything from small smartphones to massive tablets, folding phones, and even a Nintendo Switch 2, making it the perfect mobile controller. Normally $79.99, it's just $47.49 ahead of Cyber Monday!

GameSir has been my favorite mobile controller brand for years, and its G8 line is the most comfortable I've ever used. It's got Hall Effect joysticks, so you won't have any nasty joystick drifting happening over time, and they're extra sensitive and precise to ensure your aiming is as sure as possible. It's even got a built-in 6-axis gyro that works with Switch games, something that's not super common with mobile controllers.

But if $47 is too pricey for you, I'd recommend checking out the GameSir X8 Lite, which is on sale for just $27.64 right now.

GameSir G8 Plus: $79.99 $47.49 at Walmart GameSir makes the best mobile controllers, and the G8 Plus is the best of the best. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity that works with basically everything — even Nintendo Switch systems! — this ultra-versatile and uber-comfortable controller will be the last one you'll ever need. Price comparison: Best Buy - $49.99 | Amazon - $63.99

✅Recommended if: You're big on mobile gaming but are sick of touch screen controls, want better controllers than what the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 ships with, or just need a replacement controller for some other system that supports Bluetooth.

❌Skip this deal if: You prefer controllers that are separate from the system instead of the "Switch style" that connects to the system.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Just in case you didn't believe me, pictured above is a massive Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra slotted into the GameSir G8 Plus's chassis. This wild mobile controller quite literally fits any mobile device, and it looks good doing it, too!

Inside each side of the controller is a rechargeable 500mAh battery, ensuring you'll get many, many hours of gaming out of each charge. A simple USB-C plug will get things charged back up, and GameSir's excellent mobile app will help you customize inputs, pair with devices, and generally get the most out of the controller. It's the best of the best, and it's now available for less, even well after Black Friday!