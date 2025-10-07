My favorite phone controller is almost 50% off, so I bought an extra

Mobile gaming continues to grow, even with the rise of dedicated Android gaming handhelds. But to get the best experience, you'll definitely want to grab a controller because touchscreen controls are just awful. As luck would have it, my favorite phone controller is down to $69.99 for Amazon's Big Prime Day Deals, a discount of almost 50%.

What makes the ROG Tessen more unique than pretty much every other phone controller is how portable it is. This is because unlike the rest, the ROG Tessen can actually collapse and fold in half, making it great for throwing in your bag. But that's not the only reason why you should snag the Tessen for yourself.

✅Recommended if: You want an ultra-portable controller to play your favorite games on your phone, from anywhere.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a controller that works with tablets, or you'd prefer one with Bluetooth instead of USB-C.

So yeah, the ROG Tessen folds in half, and that's pretty awesome on its own. But ASUS didn't stop there, as this controller even includes a few buttons that can easily be remapped to whatever you need.

It also connects with a variety of phones, including foldables, provided that the screen is 7-inches or less. ASUS might've been able to push things a little further, but seeing as the Tessen connects to your phone using USB-C, it just wasn't possible.

With that USB-C port, it not only ensures ultra-low latency for mobile gaming, but the ROG Tessen also allows for passthrough charging. The only "catch" is that you're limited to 18W charging speeds, which should be enough to keep your phone topped off, but temper expectations.