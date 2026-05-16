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Is the Motorola Razr Fold waterproof? Best answer: Yes, the Motorola Razr Fold is waterproof thanks to the IP48/IP49 rating. The numbers '8' and '9' in the rating indicate that the Razr Fold should survive after being immersed in 1.5 meters of fresh water or more, and is even protected against powerful water jets with high temperatures.

Take the Razr Fold for a dip in the pool, but be wary of dust

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The IP48/IP49 rating on the Motorola Razr Fold ensures that the phone will be just fine even if you jump in the pool with it. Keep in mind that these certifications only guarantee survival in freshwater or low-salinity water. If you do happen to drop it in seawater, then make sure you rinse it out immediately. An IP69 rating is still the gold standard, and so far, only the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes close with an IP68 rating.

While the Razr Fold can easily resist liquid damage, the same cannot be said for dust. The number '4' in the rating indicates that the Fold can only keep out solid particles greater than 1mm, so dust technically does not qualify. For the phone to be dustproof, it needs to have a rating of '5' or '6'. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the same limitation, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is properly dust-tight.

The Razr Fold is still one of the best Motorola phones with fantastic build quality, impressive battery life, and gorgeous displays. It definitely makes you think twice before getting the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as for the first time, this Motorola phone now gets seven years of OS upgrades.

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