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What you need to know

Nest device users were given a warning that "phone actions and automations" will leave Google Home in the first week of May.

Causing concern amongst users, Google clarifies that it is not removing automations, but rather "phone-related actions" from automations, drawing user frustration.

As one feature prepares to exit, Google added "Continued Conversations" to Gemini for Home, making it easier to deliver follow-up questions and more.

Google's smart home devices have been sending out warnings to users recently, informing them that a feature is about to leave.

A thread was started in the Google Nest Community, drawing attention to a warning that a user's smart device gave them about phone actions and automations (via 9to5Google). While beginning their nightly routines, the user's device told them that, in the first week of May, "phone actions and automations will no longer be available." The user stressed their discomfort with this, just as others have done in the community thread.

One user's reply said that they use this feature "multiple times a day," and would be upset if it were to leave. The publication spotted another instance of users reporting this warning on their Nest Hub and other devices on Reddit. Again, users there express their displeasure with this strange removal of automations from Google Home; however, it's not as bad as it seems.

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A Google Community Specialist responded on the main forum and on Reddit, clarifying the situation. According to their post, "we are not removing automations in May." It's been stated that only phone-related actions in automations are what's getting axed. The representative offers the following examples: check the battery level, set/unset Do Not Disturb, and set the volume of your phone. Everything regarding your home will remain untouched, but it looks like Google is kicking anything about your phone to the curb.

Features come and go

(Image credit: Android Central)

Despite the clarification, it looks like these phone-related actions will be missed by users. Google has yet to respond to questions about whether or not there's a workaround for what's going to disappear in (potentially) a week. There's a chance we'll get a proper update from Google when this happens, so we'll have to wait and see.

As Google prepares to take a feature away, it has added one recently for Gemini, which keeps its "ears" open for longer. The company introduced "Continued Conversations," giving users more of an opportunity to keep talking to Gemini about their previous task or request. This feature, headed to Early Preview, comes off the back of user feedback. Now, Gemini will "remember" the conversation, keeping its mic active for follow-up questions or added tasks. Elsewhere, Nest Hub users reported a strange issue with their devices, as they fail to tell time correctly.

It's not the clock that's wrong, only the way the AI speaks about it. Some users have noticed that, when setting an alarm for 3 pm, their device will say "3 am," instead. However, the alarm that was requested was set as desired.