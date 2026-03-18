Gemini on the Pixel 10 can now handle tasks without you touching your apps

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What you need to know

Gemini screen automation is now rolling out to the Pixel 10 series in the U.S. after debuting on Galaxy S26.

The feature lets Gemini handle tasks like ordering food, booking rides, and placing grocery orders.

Usage depends on subscription tier, with free users getting about 5 requests and Ultra up to 120 daily.

After rolling out Gemini app control on the Galaxy S26 series, the Google Pixel 10 lineup is now picking up the feature in the U.S.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2026, Samsung and Google showcased a feature that allows Gemini to handle tasks on your behalf. If you are unfamiliar with it, Gemini screen automation can help with actions like ordering food, calling a cab, or placing grocery orders without you touching your phone.

Soon after the Galaxy S26 series went on sale earlier this month, Samsung began rolling out the feature in the U.S. and Korea. Our editor Nick Sutrich tried it hands-on and described it as "next level automation"

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And now, the feature is also arriving on the Pixel 10 series in the U.S. As spotted by 9to5Google first, the feature now available across the entire lineup, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold running Android 16 QPR3 stable.

(Image credit: Android Central)

You'll be able to trigger the feature the same way you access Gemini now, either by holding the power button or using the "Hey Google" command. Once activated, Gemini walks through the task step by step on screen in a virtual window, showing what it is doing, and you can take control at any time. It also asks for final confirmation before completing the action.

Users can find the feature in the Gemini app settings under Screen automation. For now, it supports a limited set of apps, including Lyft, Uber, Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Starbucks. Gemini can also ask follow-up questions, such as selecting a drink size or store location when placing an order.

The report also notes that usage limits depend on your Gemini subscription tier. Free users can make around five requests per day, while Gemini Ultra subscribers can go up to 120 requests daily. .

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Android Central's Take

It's great to see this feature arriving on more Android phones now. This kind of automation is what agentic AI has been about, and we are finally seeing it in action across multiple phone models. I just cannot wait for Google to roll it out to more regions as well.