The best Motorola Razr Fold cases are finally here!
Take a good look at the finest garb for your foldable Motorola.
We're a few weeks in from the Motorola Razr Fold unveiling and finally, a tiny portion of cases for the large foldable are starting to trickle into the market. While Motorola's own protective case for the Fold is missing in action, third parties have stepped up to give us the best Motorola Razr Fold cases.
As always, I will keep this list alive and up to date, bringing you the latest releases in the form of periodic updates. Keep checking back here to see if there are any new choices available. Now, lets dive into the best of what's readily available to purchase today!
Have your pick from the best Motorola Razr Fold cases
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Best overall
Thinborne is the king of the hill when it comes to slim cases. The Thinborne Super Thin Motorola Razr Fold Case is made of aerospace-grade 600D Aramid Fiber, is MagSafe, measures 0.04 in wide, and weighs merely 0.8 oz. The only drawback is the price.
Best clear
FNTCASE is a relatively new name in the smartphone case space, but the cases I have tested have felt solid and durable. The brand promises military-grade drop protection with its Motorola Razr Fold magnetic case, no doubt helped by the fortified hinge.
Best cheap
Cresee has a long history of crafting well-made phone cases on the cheap. The Cresee Magnetic Motorola Razr Fold Case has a hard back, soft TPU insides, a magnetic ring, and a soft matte, translucent finish. All that costs just $15 somehow!