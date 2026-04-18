3 reasons I love the Clicks Keyboard for Motorola Razr and 3 things I don't like

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One of the biggest problems with the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is the lack of case options from reputable brands. I'm often stuck having to search Amazon for cases from brands I've never heard of, which always feels like a gamble on quality. The Clicks Keyboard launched for the Razr series just over a year ago, and so far, it seems to be the only case worth getting, while adding an extra dash of nostalgia onto an already nostalgic form factor.

The Clicks Keyboard, as the name implies, brings a miniature keyboard to your smartphone, with models available for the iPhone and the Pixel 9 (currently out of stock). It offers a level of functionality you don't get with many cases, and the more I use it, the more I love it. It's not perfect, and there are some things I would change, some of which are present on the upcoming Clicks Power Keyboard, but it's a great accessory for anyone with a Razr.

Make the most of the cover screen

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The cover screen is by far the best part about using the Razr. In fact, I use the cover screen most of the time, more than I use the main display. That said, with such a small display, typing can be a bit of a nuisance, since the on-screen keyboard takes up much of the screen real-estate, often covering other UI elements