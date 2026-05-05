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Motorola only just unveiled the Razr 2026 series, and already you can buy loads of great Motorola Razr 2026 cases. The phone itself won't be available for purchase until May 14, but if you already know which model you want, it doesn't hurt to get a case ahead of time.

Currently, only third-party options from off-brands are available. Motorola did announce an assortment of first-party cases for the Motorola Razr 2026. The Motorola Razr 2026 Protective Case will come in four colorways to match the colors of the Razr 2026 itself. But for now, all you can shop is third-party options. I'll be updating this list periodically, though, so keep an eye out for new releases.

These are currently the best Motorola Razr 2026 cases on the market

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Motorola Razr 2026 Protective Case View at Motorola Best overall Motorola's first-party Razr 2026 Protective Case comes in four shades, color-matched to each of the Razr 2026's own colorways. The case is made of a slim polycarbonate material that doesn't interfere with wireless charging. Cresee Case for Motorola Razr 2024/2025/2026 View at Amazon Best budget Cresee is a reliable name when seeking phone cases in the more affordable budget range. The Cresee Case for Motorola Razr 2024/2025/2026 was designed for older models but fits the latest Razr 2026. It's a slim, faux leather case available in four colors. Fin2feel Magnetic Motorola Razr 2026/2025/2024 Case Check Amazon Best clear On the hunt for a clear magnetic case to show off your Razr 2026? The Fin2feel Magnetic Motorola Razr 2026/2025/2024 Case is transparent, promises to be anti-yellowing, scratch resistant, and has a magnetic ring on the back. TONGATE Motorola Razr 2026 Case Stand & Belt-Clip Check Amazon Best rugged Need a heavy-duty case that drop proofs your Motorola Razr 2026? The TONGATE Motorola Razr 2026 Case Stand & Belt-Clip is a multilayered, shock resistant case with a belt clip, screen guard, and a kickstand. This rugged case comes in six colors. Goton Motorola Razr 2026/2025/2024 Case View at Amazon Best lightweight Goton throws in a screen protector for the front screen along with the Motorola Razr 2026/2025/2024 Case. It has a shock-absorbing TPU inner shell and a solid PC outer layer. The hinge is also covered — a rare find in cases for foldables. Vizvera Motorola Razr 2026/2025 Case with Hinge Cover View at Amazon View at Amazon Best hinge protection The Vizvera Motorola Razr 2026/2025 Case with Hinge Cover offers the most rugged spinal protection for your fancy new flip phone from Motorola. It comes in several fun colorways, promises shock-proofing all around, and the price is mid-range.

The best Motorola Razr 2026 cases aren't as expensive as you would think