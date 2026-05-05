Best Motorola Razr 2026 cases

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Dress your Razr 2026 sharply in these cases.

Motorola only just unveiled the Razr 2026 series, and already you can buy loads of great Motorola Razr 2026 cases. The phone itself won't be available for purchase until May 14, but if you already know which model you want, it doesn't hurt to get a case ahead of time.

Currently, only third-party options from off-brands are available. Motorola did announce an assortment of first-party cases for the Motorola Razr 2026. The Motorola Razr 2026 Protective Case will come in four colorways to match the colors of the Razr 2026 itself. But for now, all you can shop is third-party options. I'll be updating this list periodically, though, so keep an eye out for new releases.

These are currently the best Motorola Razr 2026 cases on the market

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The best Motorola Razr 2026 cases aren't as expensive as you would think

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