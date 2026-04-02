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What you need to know

Google announced that it's rolling out support for Workspace apps in the Home app.

Beginning this week, users can set up the latest Nest devices, invite others to their home in the app for device control, and more.

Google Home's recent updates have focused on Gemini by quickening its response times and helping its understand of the user's commands.

Users have been vocal enough that Google has announced it's rolling out support for Workspace accounts in its smart home app.

Google claims that this highly requested feature should give Workspace account users more "flexibility" in the Home app. There are a few new goodies users will unpack in this update that's rolling out today (Apr 2). For one, Workspace account users can now set up the company's latest Nest devices, like the 4th-gen Learning Thermostat and the Nest Doorbell 3rd-gen, in the app.

Another key part of this patch is Google's expanded home sharing. This was a feature Workspace users were restricted from. Beginning this week, those users can now "invite others to your home or accept invitations to join existing homes." This is primarily used for those wanting to invite others into a home to grant access to their smart devices. If you're just getting started with this, Google has some details that walk you through it.

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Nest Account migrations reach Workspace users, too. Any account from 2019 or before can be swapped over to Google by linking it to your preferred Workspace account. While one restriction gets lifted, Google says there are two more in place. Workspace users in the Home app cannot access the early access "Gemini for Home" program, nor will they find "select Google Assistant and personal results features."

Refining the home

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There are some other factors to consider, such as whether or not your Workspace account can access Google Home app features. The post says if you're encountering issues, then you should speak to your administrator.

This update for Workspace support couldn't come at a better time. Google Home recently rolled out two updates. One patch this week focused on Gemini; specifically, it helped the AI feel less robotic and more natural. Google also worked on better understanding for Gemini, meaning users won't need to use exact terms when giving it a task. Gemini should also better understand the difference between household items, like a lamp and a regular light.

The update before that quickened Gemini's response times. It was pretty obvious that Gemini could lag between giving it a task and its completion. Google says the AI's responses have sped up by ~30% to ~40%.

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Android Central's Take

It was probably quite the headache for Workspace users when they needed to constantly switch accounts for the Home app. I get that sense even more after Google itself points out how much of a "highly-requested" feature it was. So, good on them. Lately, the company's been focused on improving its AI in Home, which we knew was coming. Ever since Gemini for Home was announced, it was clear that Google saw its smart home devices as the next frontier for it. In terms of usefulness, it seems to be getting there, slowly but surely.