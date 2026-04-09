Gemini for Home is finally expanding to more countries, and you can try it now

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What you need to know

Gemini for Home is expanding beyond North America with support for 16 new countries and more languages.

Google has improved performance with up to 40% faster smart home response times for common commands.

The assistant is now more context-aware with better device understanding and more precise control.

Gemini for Home has been exclusive to North America for some time, but that is now starting to change as Google has started the expansion of the feature to more regions and languages.

Google announced in a community blog post that the Gemini for Home voice assistant is rolling out to seven new languages and 16 new countries beyond the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

In Europe, it will be available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. In the Asia-Pacific region, it is coming to Australia, Japan, and New Zealand.

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Android Central's take This is a much-needed expansion. Gemini for Home felt oddly limited being locked to the U.S. and Canada, and now it's finally starting to feel like a real global product. That said, missing markets like India still make this rollout feel incomplete.

In terms of languages, Gemini for Home will now support Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Spanish, and Swedish. It's a significant expansion from Google, although some key markets, including India, are still missing for now.