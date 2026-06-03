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What you need to know

Rumors claim Samsung is working on another fitness tracker, likely named the Galaxy Fit 4.

Little information is available; however, the tracker isn't expected to debut until after Samsung's summer Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Fit 3 launched in 2024, and it passed on a U.S. debut until early 2025.

We hope you didn't forget about Samsung's Galaxy Fit series because there's a rumor going around that says another one is in the works.

A report from SamMobile claims that the Korean OEM could be working on a Galaxy Fit 4. According to the publication, the Fit 4 could debut with an RTOS operating system. This will likely be a rather noticeable difference from Google's Wear OS, which Samsung's smartwatches typically sport. Aside from this difference, the post claims the Fit 4 will be "improved" upon over the Fit 3; however, there aren't many specifics at this time.

Android Central's Take I find this fitness tracker rumor quite interesting. And by that, I mean very interesting. I'm looking at this from a Galaxy AI perspective. Samsung's come a long way with it in the past couple of years. It's probably a guarantee by this point that it's going to find some way of implementing its AI into this tracker, should this rumor prove true.

The publication then speculates on its launch. Allegedly, the Galaxy Fit 4 is going to skip Samsung's summer Unpacked event. It theorizes that the company will opt for a "few months later" to debut this new fitness tracker. Right now, the running theory is that it could appear in September, which could see it joining the Galaxy S26 FE.

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If this is the scenario we're looking at, perhaps it's only a matter of time until we see other details rise to the surface.

What's on the way?

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Fit 3 has gone through an interesting life. The fitness tracker debuted in February 2024 with a 1.6-inch display, smarter workouts, and a battery that could last up to 13 days. The Fit 3 stuck to the classic vertical bar design that fitness trackers typically feature. However, one thing was missing: a U.S. launch. Samsung announced that the Galaxy Fit 3 would debut in "select regions in Europe, Central and South America, and Asia."

The U.S. was excluded, and for good reason. According to Samsung, it evaluated how well its devices have performed "historically," and there wasn't enough data to warrant a U.S. launch. Things did change, as the U.S. finally got the Fit 3 at retailers like Best Buy last year. We'll have to see how Samsung treats its next device, if we're indeed supposed to expect another iteration later this year.

What's more, since we're "not supposed" to expect the Fit 3 at Unpacked this summer, all of our attention is on Samsung's next foldables. A Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. If these names look confusing, it's because rumors claim the "Wide" Fold will take the Fold 8 moniker, leaving the one we're used to with "Fold 8 Ultra."