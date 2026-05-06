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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2026: How to watch and what to expect

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Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and a new Wide Fold? Find out how to watch Galaxy Unpacked and the devices Samsung may reveal.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 in Mint hands-on
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)
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It's only been a couple of months since the Samsung Galaxy S26 series made its way to the market, but it already feels like we're counting down to Samsung's next big unveil. Like every year, Samsung is expected to host a Galaxy Unpacked event in the summer of 2026 to announce its next set of foldable phones.

Samsung is expected to unveil multiple foldables this year, possibly up to four devices, and could even introduce a new form factor for the first time with a rumored Wide Fold.

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