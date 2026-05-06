Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2026: How to watch and what to expect

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It's only been a couple of months since the Samsung Galaxy S26 series made its way to the market, but it already feels like we're counting down to Samsung's next big unveil. Like every year, Samsung is expected to host a Galaxy Unpacked event in the summer of 2026 to announce its next set of foldable phones.

Samsung is expected to unveil multiple foldables this year, possibly up to four devices, and could even introduce a new form factor for the first time with a rumored Wide Fold.

Samsung hasn't confirmed the exact date or time of its summer Unpacked event yet, but when it does, the Android Central team will be there to cover everything live and bring you updates straight from the ground.

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