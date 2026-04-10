The latest Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak is a boring win for your pockets

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What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be 0.5mm thinner than the Flip 7 when folded, a new leak says.

Display sizes might stay the same: 6.9-inch inner screen and 4.1-inch cover display.

While the shell looks the same, the real upgrades — like the Snapdragon processor and AI features — remain under wraps.

Fresh renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have finally landed, courtesy of OnLeaks in collaboration with MyMobiles. And if you were hoping for a big redesign, you might have trouble spotting any changes.

According to the 5K CAD renders shared by the sources, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 could look almost identical to its predecessor at first glance. While that might seem dull, there is a small but important change: Samsung seems to be making it slimmer.

The leak says the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be a bit slimmer than the Z Flip 7. When open, it measures 166.8 x 75.4 x 6.6 mm, and when folded, it’s 85.4 x 75.4 x 13.2 mm. For comparison, the Flip 7 was 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 mm when closed, so the main difference is that the new one is about half a millimeter thinner when folded.

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Both screens are the same as before: a 6.9-inch foldable display inside and a 4.1-inch cover screen. The dual rear cameras and LED flash are in the same spot too. From the outside, it still looks just like the Flip 7.

(Image credit: Mymobile / @Onleaks)

Why Samsung might be playing it safe

Foldable phones are still improving, but they’re not experimental anymore. Samsung has spent years making them tougher, improving the hinge, and fine-tuning the software. Now, it looks like the plan is to keep improving what works instead of making big changes.

A thinner phone could be easier to carry and feel better in your hand, which matters more day-to-day than just having better specs. This also suggests Samsung might be saving bigger upgrades for things like battery life, processor speed, or new AI features.

Keep in mind that CAD leaks are not final. Small design details can still change before the phone launches. Still, these early images are usually close to what we end up seeing.

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Also, CAD leaks only show the phone’s size and shape. They don’t tell us about the processor or software features. So there could still be surprises, like a stronger hinge, faster processor, or better cameras. That said, an earlier rumor suggested Samsung's next clamshell foldable might not see a battery upgrade in 2026.

Samsung is expected to launch the Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Wide at a Galaxy Unpacked event in London in July 2026.

Android Central's Take

A thinner, more pocket-friendly phone is something I’d notice every day, much more than a hyped-up spec upgrade. Still, I feel like Samsung is being a bit too cautious. If I’m going to upgrade, I want at least one real “okay, that’s new” moment, not just “hey, it’s a bit slimmer.”