Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: It's probably time to upgrade soon
If you're holding onto the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it may be time to upgrade.
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More of a good thing
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is set to be the next flip phone launch from Samsung, which we expect will be powered by the latest AI chip and sporting welcome upgrades over its predecessors.
Pros
- Newer, more capable Exynos chipset
- 4.1-inch cover screen
- Larger battery with Qi2 support
- The latest Galaxy AI features and Gemini automation
- Thinner design
Cons
- Missing out on Snapdragon benefits
- Cover screen likely limited in functionality
- Smaller battery than competition
- Potential price increase
A solid choice
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be nearly two years old, but it is still a solid choice for anyone looking for a powerful flip phone, thanks to the Snapdragon chipset and up to seven years of software support.
Pros
- More affordable
- Snapdragon chip is very capable
- Decent battery life
- Software updates for years to come
Cons
- No Qi2 support
- May not receive the latest Galaxy AI features
- Smaller cover screen
- Discontinued; only available used/refurbished
Now that the Galaxy S26 series has landed, it's time to look at Samsung's next major launch for foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The flip phone, which we're likely to see this summer, will compete with the likes of Motorola in the U.S. and in much of the world, but what can we expect from the device?
More importantly, will the Galaxy Z Flip 8 give Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners enough reasons to upgrade? The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be two years old at this point, which can feel like an eternity in smartphone terms, as technology moves fast. Generative AI wasn't nearly as ubiquitous back then as it is now, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may miss out on the latest and greatest.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price and availability
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch later this year, likely in the summer. Rumors point to a release on July 22, which aligns with expectations. That means a launch will likely occur in early July, likely two weeks ahead. As for pricing, it's unclear whether Samsung will retain the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which started at $ 1,099, but given the ongoing RAM crisis, it's possible Samsung could raise the price by $50 or $100. Otherwise, Samsung may have to risk minimizing internal upgrades to keep prices down.Article continues below