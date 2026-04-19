Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: It's probably time to upgrade soon

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If you're holding onto the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it may be time to upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price and availability

Leaked render of the Galaxy Z Flip 8

(Image credit: OnLeaks via MyMobiles)

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch later this year, likely in the summer. Rumors point to a release on July 22, which aligns with expectations. That means a launch will likely occur in early July, likely two weeks ahead. As for pricing, it's unclear whether Samsung will retain the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which started at $ 1,099, but given the ongoing RAM crisis, it's possible Samsung could raise the price by $50 or $100. Otherwise, Samsung may have to risk minimizing internal upgrades to keep prices down.

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