OPPO Find N6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: We have a clear winner

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OPPO Find N6 Check Amazon Check Walmart The foldable to beat The OPPO Find N6 improves further on its predecessor by offering one of the best creasless folding screens we've seen yet. Add to that the excellent displays, cameras, and massive battery and you have a formidable champ to beat. Pros Creaseless inner panel makes a big difference

Gorgeous design that's great to hold and use

Terrific cameras

Top-notch internals and battery life

Bright OLED panels inside and out

Useful multitasking features

Has stylus support Cons Not launching outside Asia

Misses out on IP68/IP69 ingress protection Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1,504.98 at Walmart $1,598.50 at Amazon $1,999.99 at Samsung $1,999.99 at Verizon Thinnest Galaxy yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one pricey foldable but for the money, you get an incredibly slim and light phone, superb app and AI performance, larger outer display, and true global availability. Pros The crease is practically non-existent

Doesn't feel like a heavy remote when folded anymore

Larger and wider cover screen

Truly a 2-in-1 device

Shares the same camera as the S25 Ultra

Excellent performance

That blue is oh so blue, and looks incredible Cons No S Pen support

Even more expensive than before

There's no dust protection

Battery life is meh

No MagSafe support without a case

If you've set out to buy a new foldable smartphone in 2026 and are looking at the global market, you have a solid number of options to choose from. In the U.S., Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still the king of the hill, and the same holds true for many other regions, too. But challenging its reign in 2026 is the latest OPPO Find N6. We've spent two weeks with this foldable, and we can't get enough of it. It's a crying shame, then, that it won't be launching outside Asia.

Comparing the OPPO Find N6 vs. the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, both phones have their own strengths and weaknesses. The Find N6 has an edge in battery life, cameras, a folding screen, and charging speeds, but it's heavier and won't get as many OS upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, on the other hand, is lighter, has better AI features, and better global availability. The downside is that it's not as dustproof, has weaker battery life, and is due for an upgrade in a few months.

If you live in a region where you can buy either phone, here's how to choose between them.

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OPPO Find N6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and displays

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

We thought the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 had a non-existent display crease when we reviewed it, but the OPPO Find N6's folding screen makes it look like a phone from a few generations ago. This is the biggest differentiator of the Find N6 vs. all other foldable phones like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Honor Magic V5. Not only is the crease barely visible, but you can also hardly feel it, which means it's the closest you'll get to using an actual tablet.

It's an absolutely stunning display too, spanning 8.12 inches with a crisp resolution of 2,248x2,480 pixels. This LTPO OLED panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness, and an "Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass" that's certified to stay flat even after 600,000 folds, according to OPPO. The outer 6.62-inch OLED display is equally impressive with an even higher peak brightness rating. Both displays have excellent color vibrancy and touch response, and the improved hinge easily holds the Find N6 at whichever angle you open it.

The design is similar to the Find N5, and it has the same thickness when folded or unfolded as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The OPPO Find N6 is heavier than the Fold 7 at 225 grams vs. 215 grams. It does have better dust and water protection, though, with an IP58/ IP59 rating compared to Samsung's IP48 rating. The Find N6 even supports OPPO's new AI Pen stylus.