OPPO Find N6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: We have a clear winner

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The Find N6 destroys the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in many areas, but finding one in your region could be the biggest hurdle.

If you live in a region where you can buy either phone, here's how to choose between them.

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OPPO Find N6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and displays

OPPO Find N6 review on Android Central

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

We thought the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 had a non-existent display crease when we reviewed it, but the OPPO Find N6's folding screen makes it look like a phone from a few generations ago. This is the biggest differentiator of the Find N6 vs. all other foldable phones like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Honor Magic V5. Not only is the crease barely visible, but you can also hardly feel it, which means it's the closest you'll get to using an actual tablet.

It's an absolutely stunning display too, spanning 8.12 inches with a crisp resolution of 2,248x2,480 pixels. This LTPO OLED panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness, and an "Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass" that's certified to stay flat even after 600,000 folds, according to OPPO. The outer 6.62-inch OLED display is equally impressive with an even higher peak brightness rating. Both displays have excellent color vibrancy and touch response, and the improved hinge easily holds the Find N6 at whichever angle you open it.

The design is similar to the Find N5, and it has the same thickness when folded or unfolded as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The OPPO Find N6 is heavier than the Fold 7 at 225 grams vs. 215 grams. It does have better dust and water protection, though, with an IP58/ IP59 rating compared to Samsung's IP48 rating. The Find N6 even supports OPPO's new AI Pen stylus.