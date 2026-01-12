What you need to know

Rumors about the OnePlus Open 2 claim the device won't see the light of day, as the company has supposedly "cancelled" the global device.

A report alleges the phone was preparing an 8.1-inch 2K resolution main display (6.6-inch cover), a 50MP camera, and a 32MP selfie lens.

Previous rumors have claimed the OnePlus Open 2 could sport an incredibly thin frame, as well as wireless charging capabilities.

We've been in a OnePlus Open 2 rumor drought for a while, but a resurgence in talks about the device paints a picture opposite to what was expected.

Starting the week, SmartPrix reported, following a post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar, that OnePlus might have halted production for an Open 2. On social media, the tipster alleges that "Another product getting cancelled is the OnePlus Open 2..." This spurred some sorrow on X from replies, but the publication chimed in with some supposed information of its own.

The post claims that OnePlus has "cancelled" the global launch for its long-awaited Open 2 successor.

The OnePlus Open originally launched late in 2023, and we've been awaiting what was next from the company, even speculating what could be nice, too. Now, leaks allege that OnePlus was in an "advanced testing stage" for the foldable before the decision was made to drop the global product altogether. Some specifications leaked, suggesting the device was preparing to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and deliver a 1TB storage variant with 16GB RAM.

A 50MP camera and a 32MP selfie lens would've captured your memories, while an 8.1-inch 2K resolution main display (6.6-inch cover) would've met your gaze.

Keep in mind: these are rumors. It's been alleged that OnePlus might've cancelled its foldable successor due to the sharp rise in RAM. The OnePlus Open 2 was thought to debut sometime in 2026, potentially this summer, but that might not happen.

Holding out hope?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

We've been stuck in this weird two-year-long rumor phase for the OnePlus Open 2, as some reports claimed it would receive an improved IPX8 rating and wireless charging. Elsewhere, and probably what turned the most heads, was a leak that said the Open 2 would outdo the Honor Magic V3 as the world's "slimmest" foldable.

The report was primarily about the OPPO Find N5 book-style foldable; however, that company and OnePlus are sister companies, often sharing similar hardware and the like. It was purported that the phone would be granted a slim titanium frame to shave down its thickness. For context, the Magic V3 measures 4.35mm unfolded and 9.2mm folded.

Early last year, rumors surfaced, stating 2025 wouldn't be the year for the OnePlus Open 2. Supposedly, the Chinese company was taking a step back to "recalibrate" its foldable strategy moving forward.