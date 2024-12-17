OnePlus Open 2 tipped to introduce improved IPX8 rating and wireless charging

What you need to know

OnePlus Open 2’s latest leak from Digital Chat Station reveals additional specifications.

The foldable phone will likely sport an IPX8 rating — a notable improvement over IPX4 from the previous iteration.

The device is also believed to have a strong build next to a thinner form factor.

OnePlus has been taking its sweet time to launch the next foldable phone, the OnePlus Open 2, which should come as the successor to the OnePlus Open — launched back in 2023. While the launch could be near, a new leak reveals some interesting details about the upcoming foldable.

Prominent leaker Digital Chat Station (via 9to5Google) has shared some nifty details about the OnePlus Open 2. Before jumping to the leak, OnePlus and Oppo have common designs and other relevant aspects when making phones, especially foldable ones. The foldables made by these companies are largely identical but cater to different markets. Hence, the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 is based on the Oppo Find N5.

In a corresponding Weibo post, the tipster shared that the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will power the foldable Find N5 (also OnePlus Open 2). Further, the device is notably gaining better IPX8 resistance, a step up from its predecessor, the OnePlus Open’s IPX4 water resistance. While a notable upgrade, the counterpart Galaxy Z Fold 6 features an IP48 rating.

Digital Chat Station has further indicated that the OnePlus Open 2 will incorporate a 50MP periscopic telephoto lens and a significantly stronger “anti-fall body structure.” This could translate to better build quality, which is also believed to be lighter in hand. Notably, an improved hinge design is expected. The tipster has also shared that we could see support for wireless charging on the OnePlus Open 2.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The same source interestingly shared more details earlier, mentioning a bigger 5700mAh battery capacity powering the foldable phone, two 50MP rear cameras, and the aforementioned 50MP periscopic telephoto lens. The bigger battery is also expected to be based on OnePlus’ latest Glacier technology, which the company co-developed and is tailored for high-performance phones.

All in all, the OnePlus Open 2 might be a better successor if the projected things turn out to be accurate. As for the launch, it is still skeptical.

On the other hand, the company has just teased the OnePlus 13’s global launch happening on January 7, 2025. While it might not be far away, we could probably see a glimpse of the OnePlus Open 2 if not the device launch itself. Other than the foldable’s anticipated tease, we should be seeing the OnePlus 13 and its sibling, the OnePlus 13R, both on the launch date.