OnePlus confirms the OnePlus 13 global launch date, seemingly teases OnePlus 13R

After teasing the OnePlus 13's global launch window earlier this month, OnePlus is finally pulling the curtain back on its plans to launch its newest flagship Android phone. The OnePlus 13 will launch globally on Jan. 7, 2025, with OxygenOS 15 and three new colorways. Notably, OnePlus' press release announcing the forthcoming launch mentions the "OnePlus 13 series," indicating that the unannounced midrange OnePlus 13R could also be in tow.

The official announcement confirms much of what we already knew about the OnePlus 13. After all, the phone already debuted in China. It'll be available in three colorways: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. Additionally, the company confirmed the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and features IP68 and IP69 durability ratings.

Notably, we still don't know how much the OnePlus 13 will cost — we'll have to wait a few weeks for the launch event for that.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Aside from that the OnePlus 13 will debut with Android 15, and it'll be one of the first phones sold in the U.S. to do so. The Google Pixel 9 series launched with Android 14, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to release after the OnePlus 13. OxygenOS 15 already came to other OnePlus devices via OTA updates, so we already know what it'll bring.

We're also getting a new colorway for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and it's Sapphire Blue. It'll complement the OnePlus 13's Midnight Ocean colorway and give people the option of creating a blue-themed mobile ecosystem.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Finally, the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will work together to introduce AI translation features, similar to those that Samsung and Google already offer. Information about the OnePlus 13 has been slowly trickling out, and eager buyers won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on the upcoming smartphone.