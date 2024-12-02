OnePlus confirms global launch window for the OnePlus 13, and it's soon

What you need to know

In a blog post, OnePlus confirmed that it will launch the new OnePlus 13 globally next month.

First releasing in China in October 2024, the rest of the world will get the OnePlus 13 in January 2025.

It's unclear whether the rumored OnePlus 13R would launch at the same time as the OnePlus 13, or get a staggered release.

OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau officially confirmed that the company will launch the OnePlus 13 globally in January 2025 in a blog post today, Dec. 2. While Lau didn't share a more specific release date, this confirms that the OnePlus 13 is headed to more markets soon. The latest flagship from OnePlus, sticking to tradition, launched early in China in October.

While the OnePlus 12 launched on Feb. 6 of this year in the US and global markets, it stands to reason that the newer model might debut much sooner than that. For reference, the OnePlus 12 released in China on Dec. 5, 2023. The company moved up its China release for the OnePlus 13, and the global launch is expected to follow suit. OnePlus could reveal the OnePlus 13 to the world sometime in early-to-mid January, almost syncing up with the expected launch timeline for Samsung's Galaxy S25 series.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Since the phone already launched in China, we know what the OnePlus 13 will bring when it debuts next month. You'll get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Additionally, the phone will ship with OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15), with a slew of new AI features.

Aside from the brief mention in OnePlus' blog post commencing the 11th anniversary of the brand, OnePlus also shared the news in a promotional email, shown via a screenshot below.

(Image credit: Future)

There is something left to mystery, though. While there have been subtle confirmations and major leaks regarding the OnePlus 13R, we don't know whether this midrange phone will launch alongside the flagship OnePlus 13. If it launches in China this month, there's a good chance we could see it debut sometime in January 2025 worldwide. The OnePlus Watch 3 is another upcoming OnePlus product to watch out for.