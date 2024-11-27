OnePlus 13R expected 'soon' as its rendering and alleged specs leak

What you need to know

A tipster from Weibo posted a leaked rendering of the OnePlus 13R, which is expected to debut with a flatter design and a circular camera array.

The post states OnePlus could provide it a ceramic body and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus president, Louis Lee confirmed the existence of the SD 8 Gen 3 and stated the 13R will launch "soon."

Information is supposedly coming to light about the next OnePlus midrange device to shore up the 13 series flagship.

A leaked photo from Chinese Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) suggests a few changes for the OnePlus 13R (via Android Police). The tipster claims that the midrange phone will feature a "ceramic body." This would be a first for OnePlus' toned-down smartphone, as DCS adds this type of material was previously given to a flagship device with "higher craftsmanship."

DCS states the phone will follow its higher OnePlus 13 sibling by incorporating a completely flat screen and sides. Moreover, the post claims its display will be protected by a "crystal glass shield." The publication speculates this could indicate some sort of ceramic shielding, but we'll have to wait and see.

The rendering also purports the OnePlus 13R will keep its circular camera array. Moreover, it seems to have ditched the old shiny, metallic piece that flowed into the side of the phone.

Additionally, DCS claims the next midrange phone will rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

The tipster claims the chip will provide "power consumption close to the performance of the 8 Elite." The publication cites the OnePlus president, who confirmed this SD 8 Gen 3 rumor shortly before. Louis Lee shared some insight about the OnePlus 13R, saying it can reach an average frame rate of 120Hz. Lee then touts the device's enhancements in temperature management.

In another post, OnePlus confirmed that the 13R will debut "soon," though a specific date wasn't given.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A previous DCS rumor spotted by Android Authority claims the phone will feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a ~6,000mAh battery.

A very early leaked rendering of the OnePlus 13R alleged that the device could see a dramatic change in its camera array. That photo showed a square array, but what we've seen today keeps things in line with previous R series phones.

With the OnePlus president claiming a launch would arrive "soon," it gets us thinking about a previous schedule rumor. A tipster suggested that OnePlus was preparing to launch its Watch 3 shortly in global markets. The rumor was accompanied by the OnePlus 13R and the flagship 13 device. Current speculation states the 13R could see a debut in China in December, meaning it could roll out globally a month or two after.