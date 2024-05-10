Early leak indicates the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R look distinct in design

What you need to know

Alleged designs of the upcoming OnePlus 13 and 13R surface ahead of release.

They indicate a circular camera visor for the OnePlus 13 and a squarish camera module for the OnePlus 13R.

Meanwhile, the predecessors and the models before them shared the same design language.

The OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R were released not less than six months ago, and we already have details on what to expect from their successors — thanks to a new sketch.

The tip comes from a reliable leaker, Yogesh Brar on X, who has shared the expected design of the upcoming OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. The image shared is quite barebones. However, it does indicate what the flagship phone next to its toned version looks like.

If there are no big changes, the OnePlus 13 and 13R could end up looking like this..Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/S2njBpecJ5May 10, 2024

Per the sketch, the OnePlus 13 will likely opt for a circular camera visor moved to the center instead of being placed at an end on the current OnePlus 12.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R is likely to opt for a squarish camera visor akin to older OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro, for example. Besides, it is also slightly moved from the previous visor positioning as opposed to the previous OnePlus handsets.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: OnePlus )

The intended OnePlus 13's design is similar to what we are accustomed to with Oppo phones' designs like the OnePlus Find N3, which isn't surprising since both companies share the same R&D team. The first foldable OnePlus Open also equips a circular camera visor on the rear.

Meanwhile, a recent leak indicated the design of the OnePlus 13 from a tipster on Weibo, showcasing the device's rear panel. Interestingly, it matches the sketch shared by Brar — not for the OnePlus 13 but for the OnePlus 13R instead.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The approach from OnePlus happens to be different this year because the earlier releases OnePlus 11 and 11R, and the 12 and 12R, shared identical design language.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though it's too soon to predict the OnePlus 13 and 13R's design, leaks should appear anytime in the next few weeks, so nothing is ever too early. For instance, the OnePlus 12 first renders came way ahead (in July 2023) of the device's launch, which commenced first in China in December 2023, followed by a global launch early this year.

The OnePlus 13 is also expected to be unveiled this year, and it will presumably equip the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is confirmed to be coming in October with the new Oryon CPU.