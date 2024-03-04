Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 coming in October with Oryon CPU

What you need to know

Qualcomm's chief marketing officer, Don McGuire, has shared details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 at MWC.

He has confirmed the chipset's integration of Oryon CPUs, which is expected to significantly boost performance over the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will arrive at Snapdragon Summit, which gets October 2024 timeframe.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphones have started showing up with several flagship launches over the past few months. However, the chipset maker's CMO spilled some beans on its next iteration.

Don McGuire, Qualcomm's chief marketing officer, has shared details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in a recent video from MWC 2024. The video was catered to Snapdragon Insiders, wherein he assured them not to be afraid of AI evolution in recent times and that it is certainly not going to replace humans; he encouraged them to embrace it.

❗️Calling all Snapdragon Insiders…CMO @donnymac is in Europe this week for #MWC24 and has a special message - and some secret intel - just for you 🕵 pic.twitter.com/RBsBvytRloFebruary 28, 2024 See more

McGuire further stated that the Snapdragon Summit is coming up in October, translating to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 launch. He has confirmed that it will be featuring Oryon CPU, which are custom cores made by Qualcomm that were first introduced with the Snapdragon X Elite platform in the last Snapdragon Summit next to the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is powering all the best Android phones in the market today.

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will likely be paired with the latest Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF system, the successor to the Snapdragon X75 from last year. The seventh-generation modem announced by Qualcomm last month brings not only 5G but also satellite communications while utilizing non-terrestrial networks (NTNs).

It is a dedicated 5G AI processor that has a native tensor accelerator for AI that promises to have increased data speeds, reduction in latency, and improved coverage and location accuracy while simultaneously keeping the power usage minimum.

Earlier leaks of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 have pointed out it will be a 3nm-based processor, rumored to hit 4.0GHz with the Oryon CPU cores. It will be paired with a faster Adreno 830 GPU, which is also rumored to be faster than the M2 chip by Apple. The leaked benchmarks of the upcoming Qualcomm flagship chipset have also given promising results over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 looks promising, with the company official confirming what to expect. Needless to say, it will surely be more AI-driven than the existing one, giving users a lot to anticipate from the Snapdragon Summit in October 2024.