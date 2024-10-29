The OnePlus Open 2 could get the one feature we wish its predecessor had

What you need to know

A Weibo post claims the OnePlus Open 2 could debut with a triple 50MP camera array consisting of a primary, ultrawide, and periscope lens.

The device is also suspected to receive a wireless charging upgrade after its predecessor notably lacked such capabilities.

The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to debut during Q1 2025.

While we await the next OnePlus foldable, rumors are popping up about what its launch might look like.

The leak involves a list of speculations about the OnePlus Open 2 from known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo (via 9to5Google). The tipster states the OnePlus Open 2 could debut with wireless charging capabilities. The original version lacked this feature when it launched in 2023. Despite the device delivering quick charging speeds, the lack of wireless charging was a sour note.

The rumors highlight the phone's supposed camera specifications, starting with a 50MP primary lens. DCS adds that consumers may find a 50MP ultrawide lens alongside a 50MP periscope lens with 3x zoom capabilities. While these rumors paint an upgrade for the primary and ultrawide lenses compared to the 2023 model, the third lens drops.

The original model offered a 64MP telephoto lens, but OnePlus could switch this up.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a USB-C port are among the other rumored specifications. However, the tipster claims the OnePlus Open 2 will arrive with "extreme slimness." Previous rumors from September suggested the same thing, claiming the foldable could feature 9.Xmm thinness when folded. OnePlus is likely looking to challenge what Honor started with the Mate XT and it's 9.2mm when folded measurement.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

The other side of these OnePlus Open 2 rumors is the tipster's speculation about its battery. Things have supposedly changed as DCS states the foldable's dual-battery configuration could reach 5,700mAh. The battery, while large, isn't surprising as OnePlus has doubled down on delivering stronger power sources, like its co-developed Glacier technology. What's more, these rumors conflict with what was rumored in July.

Speculation over the summer claimed the foldable would debut with a 6,000mAh battery configuration. Potential charging strength is still unknown for the Open 2 as its O.G. model delivered 67W. As battery rumors remain inconsistent, users should take them with a grain of salt.

Aside from its rumored design, speculation about the OnePlus Open 2 has been relatively minimal. The foldable is expected to continue to offer the same large, circular camera array centered at the top of its rear panel. Moreover, Hasselblad branding will likely continue for the next OnePlus foldable. Those past rumors add that the device could receive a foldable "2K Plus full high-definition" display.

The Chinese OEM is expected to launch the OnePlus Open 2 early in Q1 2025. The alleged timeframe gives us a (rough) window between January and March.