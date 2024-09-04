OnePlus reportedly eager to challenge Honor with a thinner Open 2

What you need to know

Rumors suggest OnePlus is interested in making the Open 2 even thinner than the first model, which could bring it contention with Honor's Magic V3.

The device is "expected" to feature a 9.Xmm thinness when folded with a circular triple camera array, and a 2K Plus high-definition display.

Honor's Magic V3 is incredibly thin and durable as the company stated it measures 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm unfolded.

New rumors claim consumers could have an interesting competition brewing between OnePlus and Honor following its thin Magic V3 foldable.

Known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) posted some rumors about the OnePlus Open 2, which purported its new thinner mentality. The information was recently edited away; however, the folks at Android Authority snapped a screenshot of it. According to the original rumor, DCS states a key aspect of OnePlus' design for the Open 2 is to make it "even thinner and lighter."

Supposedly, the Chinese OEM is interested in producing a foldable with a thickness of 9.Xmm. This is rumored to be "expected" as development of the device continues. The tipster didn't give a specific number, though it should be relatively thinner than Honor's recent book-style foldable if it wants to beat it.

Other rumors claim the phone could feature a Sony 50MP primary sensor within its triple camera array. It's suggested that a periscope camera will join this. Additionally, it seems OnePlus is sticking with the large, circular array that its previous iteration offered.

Lastly, a "2K Plus full high-definition" foldable screen is rumored for the Open 2 alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The idea of a thinner foldable, especially one within the 9mm range, gets us thinking about the Honor Magic V3. The company detailed how it made its ultra-thin foldable, which measures 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm unfolded. Honor stated that it invested heavily in the R&D side of its battery technology, implementing a 5,150mAh silicon carbon battery.

The company honed in on durability, an aspect of the previous model that consumers complained about. With the Magic V3, Honor added an additional set of "swing arms" for its hinge to boost its durability and longevity.

It remains to be seen just how much of a challenger OnePlus will be with the Open 2 against Honor. Rumors so far suggest it will be thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at 10.5mm and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at 12.1mm.

Other OnePlus Open 2 rumors claim the device could feature a beefed-up 6,000mAh battery. The current claims double down on the theory of Qualcomm's upcoming flagship SoC being featured within the device. Elsewhere, the Open 2 may not arrive this year as originally speculated. A tipster's post on X suggested that the next OnePlus foldable could arrive during Q1 2025.

The reason is supposedly due to OPPO, a OnePlus sister company, delaying the launch of its Find N5 until next year. Both foldables are likely to mirror one another like last year.