OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to pack in a massive battery capacity

Tipster Digital Chat Station has come up with some interesting details about the next foldable phone from Oppo.

The upcoming foldable from Oppo will likely be available as OnePlus Open 2 in select markets.

According to the tipster, we might see a huge battery improvement in the upcoming foldables from OnePlus and Oppo.

OnePlus introduced its first foldable, the OnePlus Open, last year. Its successor is one of the company's most anticipated devices, yet to be released, and until now, very little is known about the handset. However, new information from a prominent tipster reveals what to expect from the OnePlus Open 2.

Before getting into the leak, one should know that OnePlus and Oppo share the same design elements for most premium devices, especially with foldables. For instance, the Oppo Find N3 and the OnePlus Open turned out to be the same handsets, including what they pack underneath; however, they were catered to different regions.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via 9to5Google), Oppo's next foldable release is aimed for Q1 2025. It is also expected to pack the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which will likely be unveiled at Snapdragon Summit later this year. The other interesting element is the massive 6000mAh battery, which is rumored to power the next foldable from Oppo.

As mentioned, this translates to the OnePlus Open 2 packing the same specs as Oppo's upcoming foldable. While it's interesting to have some insights about the forthcoming book-style phones, it is worth noting that Digital Chat Station didn't specifically mention the aforementioned handset in the Weibo post.

Instead, it was hinted at amid Huawei's next triple foldable handset's discussion on the Weibo post. The tipster mentioned a blue-green phone, presumed to be Oppo's and hence the Find series, which is presumably the OnePlus Open 2. As 9to5 points out, it is worth considering the speculation mentioned earlier with a grain of salt.

Nonetheless, if the above rumor is accurate, we might see a promising foldable phone from the company that can compete with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6, Honor Magic V3, Mix Fold 4, and the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.