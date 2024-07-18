Google confirms the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is real in official tease

What you need to know

Google quickly followed up the Pixel 9 Pro teaser with a new video for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The teaser reveals a unique dual-level rear camera design, sparking curiosity about its features.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is showcased in a Porcelain finish, with more vibrant color options expected later.

Google released a new teaser video for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold shortly after officially teasing the Pixel 9 Pro. Even with all the unofficial leaks recently circulating online, Google's official teaser puts all the rumors to rest, confirming the design and name of its upcoming foldable Android smartphone.

The teaser gives us a sneak peek at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s rear camera system, which ditches the usual single-tier setup for a dual-level design. This unique twist sparks curiosity about what new features this innovative design might bring.

Google also shows off the phone's external display and its hinge mechanism when the phone is unfolded.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - YouTube Watch On

The phone's rear camera module is set in a unique, rounded rectangular housing. Plus, quick shots of the unfolded device suggest it has an impressively thin profile.

In the teaser video, Google shows off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a sleek Porcelain finish. Fans can probably look forward to some more vibrant options when the device sees the light of day.

Interestingly, the teaser skips over showing the rumored top-right corner hole-punch front camera. This omission has everyone speculating about how Google plans to handle the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's selfie camera.

Even before Google officially revealed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, details were not hard to come by, despite its efforts to keep things under wraps. For instance, a Taiwanese regulatory agency accidentally spilled the beans, posting images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold along with the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup (via Android Authority).

We still don't have the technical specs or details on how it stacks up against the first Pixel Fold. But mark your calendars for August 13—Google's big hardware event will reveal the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro, and possibly some other surprise devices.