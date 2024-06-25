Google starts sending out Made by Google event invites for the Pixel 9 series

What you need to know

According to recent invites from the search giant, the Made by Google event will be held on August 13.

The event will introduce the Pixel product portfolio, the best of Google AI, and the latest Android.

It is an earlier launch than previous Pixel product releases, and registrations will begin July 31.

It looks like we might see the Pixel 9 series earlier than ever, as Google has started sending out invites for its next Made by Google event. Next to the flagships, we could also see the Pixel Watch 3, Android 15's official rollout, and maybe the Pixel Fold 2.

Android Central and several others across the industry have started receiving emails from Google revealing the launch date of the Made by Google event. It will be held on August 13 (Tuesday) at Google headquarters in Mountain View. The accompanying keynote will begin at 10 AM PT, followed by a hands-on product experience.

The event coming a month early looks interesting because the usual timeframe of new flagship Pixel phones is generally not until fall every year. While it is still unclear why Google is choosing to come early, it is good to know we should be seeing some great Pixel product folio, which, as mentioned, can include Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL (the new one in the lot), and Pixel Watch 3, and new generation Pixel Buds, Pixel Fold, and a new Pixel Tablet are also expected at the event.

Android 15, which is currently in beta, might also have an early official rollout, as the Pixel 9 series would ship with it right out of the box. Similarly, the next version of Wear OS may also be early in the pipeline.

The invite sent out by the search giant also indicates that Made by Google will showcase “the best of Google AI, ” which could mean the Gemini advancements coming to the Pixel 9 series alongside the AI prowess for Pixel photography and post-edit features.

Since the launch date is now final, we should see more about the Pixel 9 lineup, particularly the new one, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which recently hit the benchmark test next to the regular Pixel 9. The launch also falls right after the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which is tentatively happening on July 10. Meanwhile, registrations for the Made by Google event will begin on July 31.