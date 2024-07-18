What you need to know

Google posted a quick teaser on X about the Pixel 9 series and gave a quick glimpse at the back of the Pixel 9 Pro.

The device appeared in a champagne gold-like color with glossy sides, a matte back finish, and confirmation about its visor change.

Google's teaser then showed off Gemini's relationship-ending feature and teased that a "Gemini era" was coming.

The next Made by Google event is set for August 13 at 1 pm ET.

Google is beginning to tease its upcoming Pixel 9 series by giving consumers a quick glimpse at its Pro model.

The hype intensifies over Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro as a post on X highlights a "phone built for the Gemini era." Sitting in the spotlight, the short video gave us a glimpse at the next Pro model in a champagne gold-like color. The device appears to boast glossy, rounded edges.

It seems that consumers are in for a matte finish on its back panel, leaving the glossy appeal to the sides.

However, the teaser confirms the camera visor change we've seen rumored for months. The Pixel 9 Pro seems to be on the way with three cameras set horizontally within a visor that doesn't flow off the edges like the Pixels of old.

A phone built for the Gemini era. It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy. Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/PUmAUi4YBe pic.twitter.com/I3EEXOkq3IJuly 18, 2024

The other side of this teaser involves Google's AI model, Gemini. We're treated to a quick glimpse at a new feature, which involves a user asking the AI to write a relationship-ending letter. The query appears "complicated" as it initially starts quite basic with "write me a breakup letter." Extra instructions are quickly pilled on as the user looks to part ways with their old Android phone.

Google's teaser ends with information about signing up for its Made by Google updates. An official page for the next hardware event has gone up, detailing its August 13 date at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

There's been a lot surfacing about the Pixel 9 Pro, with the latest round involving an alleged hands-on video of the device. That video showed off Google's potential style choice, opting for glossy sides and a matte backing, and a look at how large the camera visor will be in actuality.

Moreover, the leak held a look at the Pixel 9 Pro "XL," which is rumored to offer a periscopic lens and (perhaps) a temperature sensor.