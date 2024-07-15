Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL revealed in full on TikTok
The leaked Pixel 9 Pro XL is also compared side by side with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
What you need to know
- Ukrainian TikTok account managed to get its hands on upcoming Pixel 9 Pro models.
- The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are shown in all angles, featuring black colorways.
- Another video from the channel also puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL right next to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, where the latter still appears bigger.
Google's Made by Google event is planned for August 13 in the U.S. The event is said to showcase the new Pixel 9 series, comprising Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and an all-new Pixel 9 Pro XL. Ahead of the release, new hands-on videos have already leaked on TikTok.
The account dubbed PixoPhone (via GSMArena) received the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL exactly one month before their launch in Ukraine and posted a hands-on video comparing them side by side. Moreover, the same channel placed the Pro XL model right next to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the best Android phones currently available.
The hands-on video of both Pixel 9 Pro phones shows them in all angles, including the giant camera visors. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, the ultra-premium model in the lot, appears glossy, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro has a matte finish.
The XL model's camera visor additionally features a periscopic lens and, presumably, the temperature sensor. The two other cameras appear identical to the Pixel 9 Pro. The rest of the button placements are alike on both handsets. As seen in the renders, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL carry a boxy design with squared-off edges overall and rounded corners.
As seen in the video, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, compared right next to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcases how wide Samsung's flagship is compared to the upcoming Pixel handset.
Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL looks a bit small when compared to the Ultra, and needless to say, the device takes advantage of the S-Pen, too; hence, the bigger form factor is inevitable.
While Google has planned for an early reveal this year, leakers have found a way to showcase the upcoming phones in full relatively early as well.
Also, as we see the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Pro XL in the latest leaked videos, a previous hands-on video—in fact, a couple of them—showed the standard Pixel 9 device in an interesting Pink colorway. The device also featured a glossy finish, and the camera module sported a matte finish.
The device also seemed significantly smaller than the Pro model. The Pixel 9 leaked video also showed the device's display and presumably Android 14/Android 15 running on it.
