Alleged batch of new Pixel 9 renders leak amid Pixel 'XL' rumors

What you need to know

A new batch of renderings has surfaced and claims to be the first true look at Google's base Pixel 9 model.

The device may feature a dual camera array, similar to the Pixel 8, alongside a flat 6.03-inch display.

X leaker OnLeaks now claims that leaked renderings of the Pixel 9 in January are of a new third model: the Pixel 9 XL.

A new batch of leaked renders claims to be the base Pixel 9 device, and there are rumors of Google's return to the "XL" category.

Together with OnLeaks on X, 91Mobiles has posted several alleged renderings of the true base Pixel 9 device. The imaging purports that the Pixel 9 will sport a smaller 6.03-inch display. The device could launch with the following dimensions: 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm with a potential 12mm bump due to its camera housing.

Speaking of its cameras, the Pixel 9's renderings show a housing change we've seen previously. The upcoming series drops its full horizontal camera array for a pill-shaped look, similar to the Pixel Fold. The Pixel 9's imaging also suggests it will arrive with two cameras like its predecessor.

The post adds the Pixel 9 may offer a completely flat display with four rounded corners around its frame. Consumers may find its physical buttons (power button and volume slider) on the right side of its body.

Additionally, it looks like Google will continue to offer a centered punch-hole selfie camera.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The publication and X-leaker OnLeaks have backtracked some previously leaked renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. In January, a batch of images leaked and were touted as the base Pixel 9, but information now suggests that it was the Pixel 9 Pro with a 6.1-inch flat display. Another round of images surfaced in January, which were said to be the Pixel 9 Pro, but OnLeaks claims those were of a third model: the "Pixel 9 XL."

If the rumors are true, consumers will experience a smaller Pixel series in 2024. The Pixel 9 Pro will drop by 0.6 inches, moving from a 6.7-inch display to 6.1 inches. This supposed Pixel 9 XL would take the top spot with a 6.5-inch display, but it's still smaller than 2023's Pro model. Much of this goes against rumors that claimed Google would go bigger in 2024.

In their respective leaked renderings, both the Pixel 9 Pro and the newly rumored Pixel 9 XL featured a triple camera array. The end of March is approaching, meaning we should take these rumors with a pinch of salt until Google's teasers later this year.

Elsewhere, the Google Pixel 9 series was recently rumored to receive enhanced touch sensitivity. The feature would arrive as "Adaptive Touch" and enable the devices to automatically adjust their touch screen sensitivity based on environmental conditions like rain.