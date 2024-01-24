Leaked Pixel 9 renders suggest Pro-level camera changes

What you need to know

A batch of alleged Pixel 9 renderings have leaked, showing a smaller flat display at 6.1 inches.

The device's camera housing may be redesigned as it's smaller with rounded corners, and it may contain a third lens.

The Pixel 9's third lens is rumored to be a telephoto lens alongside what are likely wide and ultrawide cameras.

These leaked renders come a day after we got our first supposed look at the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google's base Pixel 9 model takes the stage as leaked renders bubble to the surface. The leaks stem from OnLeaks in conjunction with 91Mobiles, as we see renderings that suggest a design similar to the Pixel 9 Pro that was previously leaked. The leak suggests the device is in for a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display as opposed to the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch screen (already down from the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch display).

The leak also notes the dimensions of the phone to be 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, although that suggests a taller and wider phone than its predecessor, meaning the display may not be smaller after all.

Aside from the design, the most noticeable change is with the Pixel 9's camera module, which, like the Pixel Fold, doesn't span the width of its rear panel and is separate from the frame. Moreover, the housing array might offer quite the camera bump as the publication adds that the device's thickness could increase to 12mm as a result.

The module is also rumored to house a third camera lens for the first time, matching the Google's Pro-series Pixels. Information is scarce, but there's speculation that Google will feature a telephoto lens alongside what are likely wide and ultrawide cameras.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The sides of the Pixel 9 are completely flat in the leaked renders, with rounded corners to boot. The right side seemingly hosts its volume rocker and power button, leaving the opposite side bare. Additionally, the bottom contains everything else: its USB-C port, speaker, SIM slot, and microphone.

It looks like the phone may also feature a temperature sensor, similar to the Pixel 8 Pro, although it's not too clear. For now, details surrounding its internal specifications are still unknown.

A rumored first look at the Pixel 9 comes a day after the first Pixel 9 Pro renders leaked. The upcoming Pro model seemingly features the same redesign as its base sibling, with a flatter design and possibly a smaller 6.5-inch display. The camera array, which echoes the Pixel Fold, will allegedly house a periscope telephoto sensor, a primary lens, and an ultrawide lens.

Meanwhile, the addition of a third camera for the base Pixel 9 would be quite the change. The Pixel 8 contained a 50MP primary lens with OIS and a 12MP wide-angled lens. Typically, the smaller sibling skips out on a third sensor, but we're now seeing that rumored to change in the form of an added telephoto lens, allowing it to better compete with devices like the smallest Galaxy S24.

Also, much like the upcoming Pro model, the Pixel 9's rumored smaller display goes against previous speculation that said the device would go bigger. We're still very early, so anything can change as the year progresses.