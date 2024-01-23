Alleged Pixel 9 Pro renders give us an early look at a bold redesign

What you need to know

A leaked set of renderings seemingly spills what Google has planned for the Pixel 9 Pro.

The images continue to show a flat display, but the 9 Pro may offer a smaller 6.5-inch display alongside a thicker design change for its rear camera shelf.

More details on its specifications are unknown, however, the device will supposedly sport a periscope telephoto lens with its primary and telephoto lenses.

A trio of renderings may have spilled what Google is cooking up for its upcoming Pixel 9 Pro model. In collaboration with OnLeaks, MySmartPrice purports the Pixel 9 Pro, which will feature a flat 6.5-inch display when it launches. However, there's a bit of skepticism about this claim considering the rumored dimensions of 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm are a minimalistic difference compared to the Pixel 9 Pro.

Additionally, the renderings suggest the device will offer slimmer bezels on "all four sides" alongside the expected continued use of a punch-hole selfie camera.

The back of the device could change as the leaked renderings show an altered camera shelf. Instead of a rectangular horizontal camera housing that spans the phone's width, Google may opt to round the corners of it for the Pixel 9 Pro and bring in a noticeably thicker array.

This design choice looks very similar to its appearance on the Pixel Fold. A redesign for the camera array is said to increase the phone's thickness to 12mm.

Moreover, the publication adds the housing will continue to consist of three lenses: a periscope telephoto sensor, a primary lens, and a telephoto lens. It appears that Google may add variable aperture support, as well, at some point.

Nestled against it, the leaked renders show the 9 Pro may feature its volume rocker and power button on the right-hand side. The opposite side will seemingly remain devoid of physical buttons with the USB-C, SIM card slot, and speakers implemented on the bottom.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

More specific details regarding the phone's specifications were stated to be unknown at this time.

Google launched the Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023 alongside its base model sibling. The device launched with a 6.7-inch display, and we're now seeing its successor rumored to feature a smaller 6.5-inch display. As previously stated, another change involves its rear camera shelf, which is a notable departure from the shimmering metal version on the 8 Pro.

It's also unclear if the rumored Pixel 9 Pro's rear panel finish will change or if it will remain glossy like the 8 series.

Meanwhile, the latest leaks go against rumors heard in October, which suggested the Pixel 9 series could feature larger displays. Not only did the rumor involve the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, but it also lumped in the Pixel 9a.

We're nearing the end of January and Google typically teases and reveals its next series toward October. So, it may be wise to take these leaks cautiously as we await more.