Pixel 9 series rumored to stand taller than the Pixel 8 next year

What you need to know

A new rumor speculates Google could go bigger with the Pixel 9 series when compared to the Pixel 8 series.

The Pixel 8 Pro delivers a 6.7-inch screen, while its base Pixel 8 sibling is slightly smaller than last year, coming in at 6.2 inches.

An older Pixel 9 rumor suggests there may not be much special about its Tensor G4 chip due to Google's unfortunate audible.

We're still catching our breath after Google's Pixel 8 launch, yet rumors are already swirling about the Pixel 9.

Speculation, this time around, stems from Ross Young on X suggesting the Google Pixel 9 series could feature a larger display. To clarify, not only does this include the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but this also seemingly lumps in the Pixel 9a, as well.

There isn't much to go on with Young's post. However, the larger size has been compared to what we've received today via the Pixel 8 series.

We published the display sizes for the Google 9a, 9, 9 Pro and next Pixel Fold in our latest Advanced Smartphone Report. All of them will be bigger than this year’s models…October 4, 2023 See more

If we're to break this down to further theorize what this could mean, the Pixel 8 Pro launched sporting the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor did. On the other hand, we have the base Pixel 8 model, which sports a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display when compared to last year's version.

We've yet to receive a Pixel 8a device, though the next A-series device could land with two models with their own unique sizes. The sizes are still unknown, but we have previous iterations that offer a 6.1-inch display to keep in mind.

What's more, a recent prototype unit leak for the Pixel 8a might've given us our first look at Google's potential design language, which makes it feel like a part of the new Pixel 8 family.

It's early, and we're essentially a year away from anything officially resembling the Pixel 9 series. So, take the latest rumor with a rather large pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, an internal hardware component for the Pixel 9 series reveals some possible details about its chipset. Google's latest flagship series has arrived with the Tensor G3 in tow, and its proposed Tensor G4 chip may end up being a rather minor upgrade. Its codename, "Zuma Pro," seemingly suggests small upgrades are inbound for the Pixel 9 series after the originally planned processor was scrapped.