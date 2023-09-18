The Pixel 9 might not get any worthwhile upgrades from the Tensor G4 chip

What you need to know

A new report suggests Google's Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 series won't contain many meaningful upgrades over the Tensor G3.

The chip is supposedly using the codename "Zuma Pro," indicating it's only a slightly upgraded version over this year's "Zuma" (Tensor G3).

It was previously reported that Google had initially planned to use a new processor, "Redondo," for the Tensor G4 but delays with its teams caused it to get scrapped.

A new report suggests Google's next chip might offer more of the same. Allegedly, a Google insider has stated the Pixel 9's Tensor G4 chip will allegedly not arrive as a swoon-worthy newcomer with major upgrades, according to Android Authority. The publication adds Google will utilize a new chip, codename "Zuma Pro," as the foundation for the Tensor G4.

If this sounds it's familiar, it's because the Tensor G3 coming with the Pixel 8 series uses the codename "Zuma." Apparently, the Zuma Pro will utilize the "Ripcurrent 24" development board (or "Ripcurrent Pro"), which is just a slightly upgraded version of the one featured in the company's upcoming release.

Moreover, the chip is still supposedly coming into existence with the help of Samsung and its LSI Division. So, unfortunately, it looks like the Tensor G4 will arrive as nothing more than an incremental upgrade.

A severe number of delays is likely the culprit for why Google has decided to shift gears with next year's Tensor. It was reported back in July that Google was in the process of creating a new chip, codename "Redondo," but it faced some problems with its American and Indian teams; thus, the initial plans for the Tensor G4 have fallen into the gutter.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

With Google seemingly sticking with Samsung and not moving to TSMC, the company is back in the kitchen for its 2025 chip named "Laguna." That version is said to be built on the 3nm process and will likely arrive on the market as the Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 series. The timing of the Tensor G5 should line up with Google's plans to fully produce its own in-house chips, as well, giving it total agency over its design.

Facing our more immediate future is the Pixel 8 series which comes with the company's Tensor G3 in tow. The chip has been rumored to feature a new packaging method, which should aid the Pixel 8 series in becoming a cooler, more efficient phone.

The SoC is also expected to contain a revamped core layout as Google looks to pack as much power (and efficiency) into the product set to arrive on October 4.