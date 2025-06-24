What you need to know

A report from an overseas publication claims Google is seeking to upgrade its Tensor G6 SoC with a 2nm process, not a "more advanced" 3nm.

Details are light (as expected); however, the Tensor G6 should arrive in the Pixel 11 series in 2026.

Rumors from late 2024 claimed the Tensor G6 could feature even more AI advancements and health-focused features for users.

A rumor claims Google is looking to rapidly increase the power potential of its in-house chip with another production process change.

This was highlighted by Dan Nystedt on X after a Chinese publication published the report (via 9to5Google). The post reiterates Google's previous shift to TSMC after spending time with Samsung for its Tensor chip development. The publication's alleged source claims Google will move to a 2nm process for the Tensor G6.

This is a very early rumor, considering we're likely a year (or more) away from Google revealing the Tensor G6. However, one thing that's is that we're expecting this chip to power the Pixel 11 series in 2026.

The overseas publication's sources didn't chime in with more info about the SoC. Not surprising, especially given how early this rumor has surfaced—and things can always change. Let's not forget the struggles Google went through with the Tensor G4 for the Pixel 9.

Google's Tensor Future

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Tensor G6 rumors have been light, with one prominent report from October 2024 stating the chip might hold some AI buffs. A huge leak from Google's gChips Division suggests the Pixel 11 series could receive several "Video Generation ML" tools for video editing capabilities. Moreover, the way Google has been rumored to "push" this chip, consumers could find more health-focused features for breathing, sleep apnea, gait analysis, and more.

Strangely, those early rumors claimed the Tensoe G6 could've been based on a 3nm process like the upcoming G5 for the Pixel 10. Speculation purported the G6's version would be "more advanced," but we're now seeing that tossed in favor of an entirely (and likely more favorable) process upgrade.

The Pixel 10 series is our focus this year, and there have been some early rumors and case appearances already. It seems we're still in for the same four phones this year, those being a Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and a 10 Pro Fold. Following an early and sold-out case listing by Thinborne, there might be some subtle physical element shifts, such as the SIM slot, USB-C port, and speaker cutouts. The base Pixel 10 could also see a third camera in its camera bar this year, making it feel a little more high-end.