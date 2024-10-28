Google's Pixel 10 and 11 could push its chip and hardware to bolster its cameras

What you need to know

A report claims Google is preparing to introduce several camera updates for its Pixel 11 series, such as 100x zoom with a 'next-gen' telephoto lens.

The Tensor G5 and G6 for the Pixel 10 and 11 are rumored to implement more AI, like "Speak to Tweak" and a Samsung-esque Sketch to Image.

Previous rumors claim Google's Tensor G6 will feature a "more advanced" 3nm process.

The Google rumors continue as a new wave suggests its next two Pixel iterations could boast camera upgrades.

Beginning with the alleged camera upgrades, Android Authority claims the Pixel 11 series is the one that might bring them. Citing a "massive leak" from Google's gChips Division, the Pixel 11 may pick up 100x zoom capabilities thanks to the company's "machine learning." The device's software is suspected to use specific algorithms for this major zoom function for photos and videos.

Moreover, it seems Google has plans to add a "next-gen" telephoto lens for the series. A rumor like this suggests we may see such capabilities on the Pro models of the Pixel 11 series as the base versions, like the Pixel 9, only offer a primary and ultrawide lens.

The Pixel 11 is rumored to include a more hardware-focused videography feature called "ultra-low light video." Night Sight already exists on the Pixel series; however, as the publication notes, this one will supposedly "rely on new camera hardware to achieve the intended results."

The last of the alleged camera upgrades mentions a Cinematic Blur update with 4K, 30fps support. Another upgrade, "Video Relight," could join the former thanks to a "Cinematic Rendering Engine" within the chip's image processing unit.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

AI is said to continue (as expected) with the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 thanks to the Tensor G5/G6. According to the post, may benefit from a "Speak to Tweak," LLM-based (large language model) editing feature. Moreover, it seems Google may use Samsung for inspiration and bring its own Sketch to Image feature to Pixels. The leak adds that there could be several "Video Generation ML" tools, which are rumored to deliver "post-capture Generative AI-based intuitive video editing."

Following its supposed AI additions, a future Google Tensor chip is rumored to deliver more "health-focused" features like "agonal breathing" and sleep apnea detection, gait analysis, and more, courtesy of its ML (machine learning) advancements. Rumor has it there's more in store for runners via "Running ML."

The post highlights a curious "Magic Mirror," but information is reportedly scarce.

Supposed leaks about Google's Pixel future have continued since a report claimed its Tensor G5 and G6 chips could be built off TSMC's advanced 3nm N3E process nodes. This was concerning the G5 expected for the Pixel 10 series while the Pixel 11's G6 may receive a "more advanced" 3nm process from TSMC. It was also reported earlier this summer that Google may have finished its design of the custom Tensor G5.

Elsewhere, a leak claims Google will continue to feature four phones for the Pixel 10 series. Four codenames for the base Pixel 10 to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold were discovered.