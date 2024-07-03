Google has reportedly finished designing the Pixel 10's custom Tensor G5 SoC

What you need to know

The Tensor G5 chip's design is reportedly finished and ready for manufacturing, using TSMC's latest 3nm process for better performance and battery life.

Google's move from Samsung to TSMC for the Tensor G5 signals a shift to fully custom chips.

Google switched from Samsung supposedly due to challenges with 3nm chip production, citing low yields and high power consumption.

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to launch in 2025, but development is already well underway. A new report suggests that the core chipset, known as the Tensor G5, has completed its design phase (tape out) and is ready for manufacturing.

A new report from Taiwan hints at a big change in Google's approach to the Pixel 10's processor (via Notebookcheck). The upcoming Tensor G5 is said to be manufactured based on TSMC's latest 3nm process, aiming to boost both performance and battery life. This move marks a shift away from Google's previous partnership with Samsung, where they worked together on chip production and design, especially for the first Tensor chip.

The supposed completion of the Tensor G5 design reinforces Google's move towards a fully customized chip strategy. This exclusivity could mean future Android phones from the search giant will be able to offer unique features and address past issues.

Battery life and thermal management, which have been notable pain points for recent Google phones, might see major improvements as well.

Reportedly, Google chose to part ways with Samsung due to difficulties in producing 3nm chips at the South Korean tech giant's foundries. The main issues cited were low yields and high power consumption, which could lead to shortages and poor battery performance.

Google's Tensor G5 is a big deal because it could help the company build a complete package. It would be able to control everything from the chip and operating system to the apps and device itself, which gives it a leg up in the smartphone race. Plus, the Tensor G5 is set to turbocharge Google's AI efforts, making on-device AI even smarter and more immersive.

Up to now, all Tensor chips have been rooted in Samsung's Exynos line. Predictably, similar to Exynos, Tensor chips have wrestled with overheating problems that can sap battery life and hinder performance—something Google Pixels haven't always excelled at.

Completing the Tensor G5 design gives Google nearly a year to rigorously test its performance and efficiency, fine-tuning as needed along the way.