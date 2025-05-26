What you need to know

Google is reportedly working with TSMC to produce its Tensor chips for the next three to five years.

The company seems to be moving away from Samsung, considering TSMC's processes are likely more reliable than those of Samsung Foundry, in making advanced chips.

The report also claims that Google wants to amp up production of these chips to keep up with other generative AI counterparts like Open AI's Chat GPT.

According to a recent report, Google could allegedly be working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the mass production of its Tensor chips for the next couple of years (first reported by Digi Times).

According to the publication, Google's senior executives from the U.S. recently visited TSMC in Taiwan to discuss the possibility of the chip maker mass-producing Tensor chips for the company.

"They visited TSMC to discuss the issue of switching Pixel phones to chips manufactured by TSMC. The cooperation between the two parties has been envisioned to at least 3 to 5 years later," the publication states.



There have been several reports indicating that the Tensor G5 chip, said to power the Pixel 10 series, is also being mass-produced by TSMC. The chip is supposedly being manufactured on a 3nm node.

With this move, Google could have the autonomy to design other core components of the Tensor chip, based on the needs of the device, focusing on performance, efficiency, or even AI — tailor-made for its Pixel phones.

"As Google continues to promote its cloud-based TPU chips, its collaboration with IC design, server, and liquid cooling companies is expected to increase," the publication added.

If the above rumors are anywhere close to being true, then TSMC's and Google's partnership could last all the way until 2029, with the release of the Pixel 14 series. With Google showing off its latest advancements in AI at the recent I/O, it could be cooking up something much more powerful for their upcoming flagship devices in the future, which is why they could be looking in TSMC's direction.

Back in March, another rumor caught wind, that Google could be collaborating with MediaTek to develop its next gen Tensor chips, after nearly a decade of working with Broadcom. An internal source stated that the company would be relying on the Taiwan chipmaker for an economical way of producing its in-house chips.

While these reports are exciting, it's important to note that these are still rumors and have not been officially confirmed by any of the companies.