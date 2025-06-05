What you need to know

The Pixel 10’s video stabilization might be so smooth, it could replace your DJI Osmo, as per a new rumor.

No one knows exactly how Google’ is pulling this off yet, but with its AI track record, expect some smart tech magic behind the scenes.

This upgrade won’t just be for the top model; the whole Pixel 10 family, including the foldable, is reportedly in on it.

A new rumor says the Google Pixel 10 is getting a serious video upgrade. The latest scoop adds fuel to speculations that the tech giant is cooking up something big in the camera department.

Android Headlines says the Pixel 10’s video stabilization upgrade is so good, it’s being compared to the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Basically, you could get gimbal-like smoothness without actually needing a gimbal.

The current Pixel phones already handle stabilization pretty well, but the latest leak says the Pixel 10 is about to take it to the next level. As per the leak, it could match what a gimbal does, but without the extra gear weighing you down.

(Image credit: Shruti Shekar / Android Central)

The report does not dive into how Google is pulling off this stabilization, so the tech behind it is still a mystery. While we all speculate about other camera tricks the Pixel 10 might have, it remains pure speculation for now.

Google has been crushing it with AI-powered camera tech for years, so it's a safe bet the company is cooking up some next-level computational wizardry to make this stabilization even smarter.

Democratized stability

This boosted stabilization isn’t just for the top-tier Pixel. Word is, the whole Pixel 10 lineup — that includes the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and even the foldable 10 Pro Fold — is getting the upgrade.

The Pixel 10’s official reveal is still unknown, but recent rumors may give us a good idea. Reports claimed it to be taking place on August 13, with newer leaks pointing to an August 20 release.

The buzz around Google’s Pixel 10 series keeps heating up, with leaks dropping steadily over the past few months. We got the first camera scoop back in April, and just this week, new stuff popped up — like a new ringtone, system sounds, and a first real look at the Pixel 10 Pro. Bit by bit, the puzzle is coming together on what Google’s next flagship phones will bring.

When it comes to cameras, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are expected to stick pretty close to what we’ve seen before. But the regular Pixel 10 might add a telephoto lens for the first time. To make room (and keep costs down), its main wide and ultrawide cameras might not get much love.