Pixel 10’s new ringtone, notifications, and alarm leaked early and are already floating around YouTube and Telegram.

The ringtone’s called “The Next Adventure”, a clear follow-up to the Pixel 9’s “Your New Adventure.”

If you’ve got older Pixels, odds are Google will officially push these sounds your way too.

The Google Pixel 10’s fresh ringtone and system sounds may have just slipped out early.

With the Pixel 10 launch just a few months out, the leak train is already full steam ahead. The phone has even popped up on the set of a commercial. And just last month, the entire wallpaper collection somehow ended up online, adding more fuel to the hype fire.

Adding to the growing list of early Pixel 10 reveals, its brand-new sound pack—ringtone, alerts, and alarms—just leaked (via Android Police). The fresh audio first showed up on the YouTube channel "theVakhovske" and quickly made its way to the "Google Pixel Hub" Telegram group.

Meet the new tracks

Sticking with Google’s trend of evolving its sound style, the Pixel 10’s new ringtone is called "The Next Adventure," a clear sequel to the current "Your New Adventure" tone.

Google is also gearing up to drop a new notification sound called “Kernel.” It’s got a similar vibe to the Pixel 9’s “Eureka” chime, but with a softer, more laid-back tone.

Keeping the theme rolling, the new alarm sound “Fresh Morning” picks up right where “Fresh Start” left off. You can catch all these new sounds for yourself in the YouTube video down below.

If you’re interested in these new sounds, you can grab the files straight from the Telegram channel mentioned above and start using them on your current phone right away.

Older Pixels might get these sounds too

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Chances are, Google will eventually roll out the Pixel 10’s new ringtone and sound pack to older Pixel models too. So if you’re rocking a Pixel 9, you could just wait for the official update. But if patience isn’t your thing, the Telegram channel’s got the goods ready for download right now.

The Pixel 10 was pegged for an August launch, but it looks like Google might be jumping the gun. It's hosting a Pixel Superfans event in London on June 27, and while the invites don’t name-drop the Pixel 10, the timing pretty much gives it away.

It’s looking like an early sneak peek at the new flagship. If that’s the case, it lines up with Google’s recent habit of speeding up its hardware and software launch cycles.