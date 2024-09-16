Google might keep four phones for the Pixel 10 as its codenames leak

What you need to know

A new rumor claims that Google will deliver four phones within its Pixel 10 series similar to the Pixel 9.

The codenames of the devices have supposedly leaked: "Frankel," "Blazer," "Mustang," and "Rango."

The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature the Tensor G5 SoC, which will be Google's first fully customized chip as it moves from Samsung to TSMC.

The Pixel 9 has been in consumers' hands for a while now, but a new leak is already turning our eyes to what's next.

Information obtained by Android Headlines claims the upcoming Pixel 10 series will feature the same model variants as the Pixel 9. Additionally, its codenames have seemingly surfaced, beginning with the base model dubbed "Frankel." The remainder of the Pixel 10 series' supposed codenames are as follows:

Pixel 10 Pro: Blazer

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Mustang

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rango

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The publication then teased that consumers could see a Pixel device launch before the main 10 series. According to the post, Google could launch the Pixel 9a at an undisclosed date before the flagship launch. Regarding the 10 series, the post states consumers could see a launch during fall 2025.

This speculation is curious considering the company launched the Pixel 9 series ahead of its usual fall Made by Google event. It'll be interesting to see if Google drops back into that October timeframe next year or if August is the new norm.

For context, the Pixel 8a was announced on May 7 before launching officially a week later. This was all done right before the company's I/O 2024 event. So, there's a chance Google could follow a similar trend next year with the A-series version of its Pixel 9.

Elsewhere, rumored insight into the Pixel 10 continues as Google has reportedly finished designing the custom chip for the series. The next Pixel wave is supposed to feature the Tensor G5 SoC, which folks suspect will usher in more performance and speed enhancements. Additionally, this chip marks Google's move away from Samsung to TSMC as it looks to have full authority over its custom chip.

The chip is said to be built off TSMC's 3nm process. The change might help Google aid the battery life of its Pixel phones.

The Tensor G4 inside the Pixel 9 series isn't that different from the chip within the Pixel 8. Google's latest series only offers minimal and slight performance increases over its predecessor, which is why you should probably wait for the Pixel 10 if you're chasing strength in your tech.