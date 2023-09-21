Alleged Google Pixel 8a hands-on images reveal its design way ahead of the launch

What you need to know

The first hands-on images of the Pixel 8a have surfaced online.

It is allegedly codenamed Akita, and the design showcases rounded corners.

The device shows up in a blue hue colorway and with sizable bezels.

Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 8 series in a couple of weeks. While we await the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, a surprisingly new leak has shown us an alleged Pixel 8a hands-on image.

The hands-on images were shared by reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, showcasing the Pixel 8a in all its glory. Yadav mentions the codename of the upcoming Pixel 8a, dubbed Akita, and is expected to come with Tensor G3 under the hood, the same chip powering the Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 8A codename AkitaTensor G3#Google #Pixel8 #Pixel8a pic.twitter.com/KMihyGk9exSeptember 21, 2023 See more

The images further showcase the design of the Pixel 8a, which appears to have more rounded corners, unlike the Pixel 7a, which featured fairly angular edges. The design, however, looks akin to the upcoming Pixel 8 series, which also features rounded corners. This is to be expected because the device is nonetheless a toned-down version of the flagship series. As for the blue colorway, this was seen on the Pixel 7a and will appear on the Pixel 8 Pro and later on the Pixel 8a if the leak is to be believed.

The camera visor also looks familiar; we can see a dual camera setup accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the rounded corners appear more significant next to some thick bezels. There is a punch-hole display, and the rounded corners make the display look smaller than the more conventional display, as seen on the Pixel 7a.

We're a little skeptical about this leak, so take it with a grain of salt, as it's quite early to see a working prototype of a device showing up in leaks several months ahead of the expected release. That is, of course, unless the device is set to launch earlier than before, which seems unlikely. Not to mention, the device is appearing before the official Pixel 8 launch.