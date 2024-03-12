The upcoming Pixel 9 series could get enhanced touch sensitivity

What you need to know

Mishaal Rahman spotted a new feature, Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1, that could be a Pixel 9 exclusive.

The "Adaptive Touch" feature, which adjusts the screen's touch sensitivity based on environmental conditions, has been spotted.

The feature will likely be an exclusive for Pixel phones set to release this year.

The Pixel 9 is the highly anticipated series launch from Google, which is months away. However, leaks and renders keep us glued to what to expect, and one such information comes from Mishaal Rahman.

To tackle touch sensitivity issues more effectively, Google might finally introduce its "Adaptive Touch" feature on the Pixel 9 series, notes Rahman (via Android Authority). The relevant evidence was found in the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1, where we are likely to see a new "Adaptive Touch" setting. It will be buried under Settings> Display> Touch Sensitivity — where we usually see the "Screen Protector mode "on Pixel devices like the Pixel 8 Pro.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Rahman notes that he had dug into the code to spot the "Adaptive Touch," which, when enabled, "will automatically adjust to your environment activities and screen protector." The factors here still need to be determined, but having wet fingers, having a damp screen, or highly harsh hot/cold conditions could be a possibility.

If it sounds familiar, the recent OnePlus 12 has a similar Aqua Touch feature that allows you to use it effortlessly, even in rainy situations.

Users often protect their precious screens with screen protectors, which could also be an issue. While the current screen protector mode helps with screen touch, the "Adaptive Touch" is said to automatically adjust the touch sensitivity without the need to enable it manually, like in the current scenario.

Rahman indicates the code further suggests that the "Adaptive Touch" will likely come to this year's Pixel devices first, including the Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, and the Pixel Fold 2. We can expect it to venture to Pixel 9 as an exclusive. Like previous exclusive features, the "Adaptive Touch" feature might eventually trickle down to older Pixel handsets.